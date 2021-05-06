Let the games begin!
After all of Wednesday's scheduled competitions were rained out, the high school spring season will officially begin today. Among the games now scheduled for Thursday are the Amesbury vs. Georgetown softball game, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon but was moved that morning and will now be played today at 4:45 p.m. All of the other schedule changes were previously reported, and those interested in taking in a game can find all of the latest details on mascores.com.
Rookie record
Newburyport's Sam Acquaviva has had limited opportunities to run for MIT this spring due to the pandemic, but the former Clipper star has made the most of the few chances he's got. Recently the MIT sophomore ran a new personal best in the 5,000 meters (14:38) to set a new "rookie record" and place himself within the top 10 times in program history for the event. Acquaviva is pursuing a degree in chemical engineering and is a two-time NEWMAC Academic All-Conference pick for cross country.
Volpone's strong start
Former Triton lacrosse star Paige Volpone enjoyed an impressive start to her college career this spring, starting 12 of 14 games on defense to help lead UVA-Wise women's lacrosse to an 8-6 season and a conference tournament semifinals appearance. Volpone tallied 17 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers and two draw controls for the Cavaliers, who allowed 12.2 goals per game on the year.
Burt goes No. 1
Lynnfield's Jake Burt, a former St. John's Prep and Boston College star and New England Patriots practice squad member, was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the Canadian Football League draft this past Tuesday. Burt, who has family ties to Canada and was born in Regina before moving to the Boston area as a kid, became just the second tight end to ever go first overall in the CFL Draft when he was taken by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Burt previously spent the 2020 season as an undrafted rookie in New England. He spent the season on the practice squad and had two stints on injured reserve, and after the season his contract was not renewed. Burt will now have the opportunity to continue his professional career north of the border.
Captains Corner
With spring sports underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Post 150 Nor’Easters Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Post 150 Nor’Easters Baseball season. Players that live in the school districts of Amesbury, Georgetown, Ipswich, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton are eligible to play. Players born in 2002 and 2003 are eligible for Sr. Legion, and players born 2004 and 2005 and after are eligible for Jr. Legion baseball. If enough players sign up the program could offer additional Senior and Junior teams. Games will be played against other teams from Essex County. The season begins approximately June 17 and will end with a State Tournament around August 8. Every effort will be made to keep high school teammates together if possible. Player registration will end on May 15, when the insurance and league fees are due. Contact Mike Quinn at post150baseball@gmail.com or 978-364-3468 for more information.
