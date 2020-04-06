Trav’s Trail Run canceled
The 20th anniversary Trav’s Trail Run scheduled for May 17 has been canceled due to the coronavirus threat, the race organizers announced on Sunday. Those who had already registered can either request a refund or donate their entry fee to the Travis Eliot Landreth Memorial Scholarship fund. Contact the Joppa Flats Running Club at joppaflatsrunningclub@gmail.com for more information.
Fortuna to the Navigators
Newburyport’s Zach Fortuna, a senior at St. John’s Prep and a UMass Lowell baseball commit, has reached a deal to join the North Shore Navigators. The Eagles’ lefty is coming off an outstanding junior season in which he helped lead St. John’s Prep to the Super 8 championship game, posting a 1.19 ERA and 43 strikeouts on the season while allowing just one run in 11.1 innings in the state tournament. The 6-foot, 200-pound pitcher boasts a great curveball and will be one of two future UMass Lowell players set to join the Futures Collegiate Baseball League team’s roster, joining Silver Lake’s Michael Quigley.
Winer honored
Georgetown’s Emma Winer was one of seven University of New Hampshire gymnasts to earn All-East Atlantic Gymnastics League honors for her performance this past winter, taking First Team All-EAGL in the floor and Second Team All-EAGL honors in the vault and beam. Winer finished third in the conference in the floor with a National Qualifying Score of 9.87, which was tied for the best finish by a UNH gymnast in the conference, and she was ranked 11th in the beam (9.805) and 14th in the vault (9.775). Overall the Wildcats earned a share of the inaugural EAGL regular-season championship with North Carolina State, with each team finishing 4-1. UNH won the two team’s head-to-head matchup, 195.150 to 194.95, on Feb. 15 and the Wildcats were ranked No. 41 nationally in NQS (195.27) when the season was halted due to the COVID-19 threat.
Best teams ever?
Seeing as that it’s going to be at least another month before high school sports return, if not longer, now feels like a great opportunity to take a look back and highlight some of the greatest local teams of all time. Over the next few weeks we’ll be looking to spotlight great teams, their accomplishments and the players who took them to the next level. But in order to do it right, I’m going to need your help.
Seeing that I’ve only been immersed in the local high school sports scene since about 2014, my expertise on the local area only covers the 2010s, and to a lesser extend the 2000s. While I’m familiar with some of the great championship teams from the years prior, there are plenty that I haven’t heard about or may not appreciate. So those of you who have been around longer, I need you to reach out and nominate some great local teams that you feel deserve to be spotlighted. Email me at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com and send me as much info as you’ve got, including win/loss record, tournament finish, best players, stats or anything else.
NHS Wall of Fame
The Newburyport Wall of Fame is accepting nominations for 2020. Honorees should be men or women who have made significant contributions to athletics at Newburyport High School, including players, coaches, teachers, administrators or others. Students aren’t eligible until 20 years after their graduation from NHS, and all others will become eligible five years after the completion of their active service. The nomination deadline is June 1 and all nominations should be sent to Kathy Cutter at Newburyport High School, 241 High Street Newburyport MA. 01950, or to Paula Jo Souliotis at 17 Maple Street, Salisbury MA. 01952, or by email at pjsoul629@yahoo.com.
