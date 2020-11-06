Triton finishes unbeaten
The Triton cross country teams swept their meets against Amesbury on Thursday, with the boys winning 15-47 to finish the season 6-0 while the girls won 19-42 to wrap up at 4-2. Graham Stedfast won his final high school cross country race in dominant fashion, taking first overall in 16:08, and teammates Jack O’Shea (16:28), Griffin White (16:42), Sam O’Shea (16:45), Cole Jacobsen (16:58) and Duncan MacDonald (16:59) rounded out the top six. Alex Pucillo was Amesbury’s top finisher in seventh (17:44) and Xavier Roy took eighth (17:47).
For the girls Sarah Harrington finished first (19:16) by over a minute, followed by teammates Robin Sanger (20:19) and Ava Burl (21:22). Amesbury’s Abbey Allain took fourth (21:26) and Sadie Cacho-Negrete was fifth (21:32). The Amesbury girls finished 4-2 and the boys wrapped up at 2-4.
Not the first
Triton boys cross country enjoyed one of its best seasons in program history this fall, and its Cape Ann League championship was believed to be the first in program history. But as it turns out, Triton also won a CAL title in 1976. According to yearbook records Triton went a perfect 13-0 that fall, with Triton Athletic Hall of Famer Neil Hickey leading the way as the Vikings ran the table to earn the title. The Vikings’ closest win was a narrow 27-28 victory over Lynnfield, while the rest was largely decisive. The Vikings would go on to win a state championship the following season in 1977.
For the record
In Wednesday’s note on Pentucket girls soccer’s win over Lynnfield, we reported that the team had clinched at least a share of the CAL Kinney championship. After re-checking the math, Pentucket actually still needs one more win before it is assured at least a share of the title. As of Wednesday night and following North Reading’s 3-0 win over Georgetown, Pentucket (6-1-1, two games left) and North Reading (5-1-3, one game left) are tied at the top of the standings. Pentucket can guarantee itself at least share of the title with a win Friday against Manchester Essex, and if that doesn’t work out, they will get a shot at North Reading themselves in the final game of the season on Sunday.
Clippers sweep Royals
The Newburyport cross country teams both wrapped up their seasons at 5-1 on Thursday, beating Georgetown in dominant fashion to finish the year on a high note. The boys won 15-50 after Peter King, Bradford Duchesne, Sam Walker, Matt Murray and Nathan Barry swept the top five, and the girls won by forfeit due to low Georgetown numbers. Georgetown’s Avery Upite was the top finisher and Newburyport’s Abigail Kelly, Hailey LaRosa, Caroline Kelly and Caroline Walsh rounded out the top five. Mason Behl was the top finisher for the Georgetown boys in eighth overall.
Triton breaks through
The Triton field hockey team earned its first win of the season in dramatic fashion on Thursday, scoring four goals in the fourth quarter to beat Amesbury 4-0. Brianna Hood scored two goals, Maddie Hillick had one assisted by Sammy Kelly and Maya Sullivan had one as well. Triton goalie Julia Price made four saves to record the shutout and Amesbury’s Sydney Calderwood made 22 saves to keep the Indians in the game until the end.
Clippers fall in finale
The CAL Kinney champion Newburyport field hockey team lost its season finale on Thursday to Ipswich 3-2. The Clippers surrendered the go-ahead goal with 4:52 to play after going back and forth throughout the second half. Lilly Ragusa scored Newburyport’s first goal early in the third quarter to tie the game at 1-1, and after Ipswich retook the lead a few minutes later Callie Beauparlant tied it up again with 7:57 to play on an assist from Olivia McDonald. Newburyport finishes the season 8-2.
