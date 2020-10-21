Triton golf bounces back
The Triton golf team rebounded from its first loss of the season on Monday with a decisive win over Amesbury on Tuesday, beating the Indians 127-100. Griffin Houlihan earned medalist honors to lead Triton with 27 points, Cael Kohan and Rick Gardella followed with 22 points each, and Stone Butler and Evan Mace each tallied 20 points. Seth Burdick was the top scorer for Amesbury with 20 points. With the win Triton improved to 6-1 while Amesbury is now 0-7 on the year.
Royals win late
The Georgetown field hockey team rallied for two late goals to push past Triton on Tuesday afternoon by a score of 2-0. Vivian Burr and Abbie Donahue each scored in the last two minutes of the game with assists by Madeleine Mogavero and Donahue, and goalie Bronwyn Hadley made 11 saves to record the shutout. Donahue also made a defensive save to keep Triton off the board, and with the win Georgetown improved to 3-2 on the year. Triton is now 0-4.
Reagan leads Pentucket
Liv Reagan led the way for Pentucket field hockey in Monday’s 4-2 win over North Reading, scoring two goals and an assist to pace the offense. Meg Arnette and Meg Freiermuth each scored as well and Haley Dwight recorded two assists in the win. Pentucket went on to lose 3-0 to Ipswich on Tuesday to fall to 2-2 on the year.
Spencer keys Pentucket win
The Pentucket golf team picked up its second win of the season on Monday, beating Amesbury 96-83 thanks in large part to another great performance by Ava Spencer. Spencer earned medalist honors with 27 points, followed by Dom Cignetti (21 points), Nick Kutcher (16 points) and Colby Jaslowich (14 points). Amesbury’s top scorers were Brady Nash (20 points) and Burke Hartman (16 points). Pentucket went on to lose a tough one to Manchester Essex 142-78 on Tuesday, with Spencer leading the way with 21 points.
Sorenson’s monster day
Jack Sorenson enjoyed a career performance on Monday, recording 36 points to help lead his Georgetown golf team to a 94-78 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Logan Corriveau added 24 points as the Royals improved to 2-6 on the year.
Pentucket stays unbeaten
Will Roberts scored twice as Pentucket boys soccer picked up a decisive 3-0 win over North Reading on Monday. Max Markuns also scored as Pentucket got assists from Arda Dalmau, Liam Sullivan and Seamus O’Keefe, and Tyler Correnti made five saves to record the shutout. Pentucket is now 2-0-1 on the year and will get right back to work on Wednesday against Ipswich.
Newburyport downs Georgetown
The Newburyport girls soccer team rode a big first half past Georgetown in Monday’s 4-1 win. Allie Waters scored two goals, Norah McElhinney had a goal and an assist, Liberty Palermino had a goal and Maeve Sullivan and Deirdre McElhinney each recorded assists in the win, while Carena Ziolkowski scored the lone goal for Georgetown. Newburyport (3-1-1) will next host Manchester Essex while Georgetown (0-2-1) hosts Triton on Wednesday.
