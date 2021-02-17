Triton hires Rice as boys lacrosse coach
Triton Regional High School announced Tuesday that it has hired Mike Rice as the school’s new varsity boys lacrosse coach, athletic director Tim Alberts confirmed. Rice is a longtime assistant coach who has served with numerous programs in upstate New York and recently relocated to the Greater Newburyport area.
Prior to his coaching days, Rice played Division 1 college lacrosse at Notre Dame, where he was a two-time All-Conference selection at defense while leading the Fighting Irish to back-to-back Great Lakes Conference championships in 1985-86. Rice served as senior co-captain on the 1986 team, helping lead the Irish to a 9-4 record, the most successful season in program history at the time.
Rice will be joined on staff by longtime Triton coach Donna Andersen, who will serve as an assistant.
Rice succeeds former coach Jeff Comeau, who stepped down last fall after a change in his work schedule created a conflict with lacrosse. Comeau led Triton to a 11-9 record and a Division 3 North quarterfinals appearance in his lone season with the Vikings in 2019. He did not get an opportunity to build on that success last spring due to the pandemic.
Pentucket hockey falls
The Pentucket boys hockey team saw its season come to an end Monday after losing to North Reading 7-2 in the first round of the CAL Tournament. Richie Hardy had a hand in both of Pentucket’s points, scoring a goal while assisting on Jack Stewart’s tally, and Cam Smith also tallied an assist in the loss. Pentucket trailed 2-0 at the first intermission and 4-1 at the second before North Reading closed the game with three goals to put things out of reach.
With the loss Pentucket finishes its season at 3-6-2, while North Reading advances to the CAL Tournament semifinals and will face top seed Triton on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Hardy, meanwhile, ends the season with 11 goals and six assists for 17 points in 11 games. The Pentucket senior finishes as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 61 goals and 66 assists for 127 career points, ranking 26th all-time in Greater Newburyport history.
Newburyport girls draw against Marblehead
The Newburyport girls hockey team picked up another point on Monday afternoon, playing Marblehead to a scoreless 0-0 draw. Triton eighth grader Allie Bell recorded 14 saves for her fourth shutout of the season, and Newburyport is now 6-3-2 on the season with two games to play. The Clippers will next take on Gloucester on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
O’Keefe to Syracuse
After a successful start to her college career at Stonehill, former Pentucket cross country star Siobhan O’Keefe has transferred and is now competing at the Division 1 level at Syracuse. The junior from West Newbury was a First Team All-Conference honoree as a sophomore at Stonehill in 2019 and placed third at the NCAA Division 2 East Region Championships to earn a bid at nationals, and now the former Pentucket great will look to make an impact with the Orange.
Northeast-10 to play spring sports
As coronavirus case numbers continue to decline locally, the Northeast-10 Conference announced this week that it intends to resume athletic competition for the upcoming spring season. Specifically, the conference will hold regular season and postseason play for baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis along with conference championship-only events in golf and outdoor track.
The Division 2 conference, which includes nearby schools including Stonehill, Bentley, St. Anselm, Southern New Hampshire University and Franklin Pierce, has not competed since the pandemic began last March. Games are expected to resume in mid-March and full schedules are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
ITBR Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Newburyport Inter-Town Babe Ruth season. Players ages 13-15 that either live in or attend school in Newburyport are eligible, with the 13 and 14 year old divisions expected to start playing in mid-April while the 15-year-old division likely won’t start until mid-June to avoid high school conflicts. Age is determined by the player’s age on July 31 and the registration fee is $270. To register, contact Mike Quinn via text or call at 978-364-3468 or by email at post150baseball@gmail.com.
Amesbury Little League
Registration for the upcoming 2021 Amesbury Little League spring season is now open. Registration is open to residents of Amesbury or South Hampton ages 5 to 12, and those who sign up by Feb. 21 will receive discounted rates. Tryouts for older players will take place March 27, and volunteers for coaching are also encouraged to reach out. For more information or to register, visit amesburylittleleague.org.
Amesbury Youth Lacrosse
Registration for the Amesbury Youth Lacrosse Program is now open for the upcoming spring season. Players in grades 1-8 can sign up by visiting http://amesburyyouthlacrosse.leag1.com/. For more information, contact AYlacrosse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.