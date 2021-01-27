Triton hockey on pause
The Triton boys hockey team has shut down for the next week and a half due to a close contact within the program, according to athletic director Tim Alberts. If no additional issues arise, the Vikings are scheduled to get back on the ice next Wednesday, Feb. 3. In the meantime, Triton’s upcoming games against Hamilton-Wenham, Newburyport and North Reading have been postponed and will be made up later in the season.
McHale leads Vikings
Quintin McHale topped 20 points for the second time this season to help lead the Triton boys basketball team to a decisive 63-44 win over Lynnfield on Tuesday night. McHale had a team-high 21 points, with Dylan Wilkinson adding 13 points and Kyle Odoy nine points to pace the offense. Triton also snapped a four-game losing streak as a result and is now 2-4 heading into Wednesday’s game against Amesbury.
Hallinan does it again
Amesbury girls basketball star Avery Hallinan had another big night for the Indians on Tuesday, scoring 18 points for the second time in three games to help lead her team to a 39-23 win over Ipswich. Amesbury also got 10 points from Olivia DeLong as the Indians improved to 2-1 on the season. Amesbury will look to make it three in a row on Wednesday against Triton.
Captains Corner
With winter sports finally underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ITBR Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Newburyport Inter-Town Babe Ruth season. Players ages 13-15 that either live in or attend school in Newburyport are eligible, with the 13 and 14 year old divisions expected to start playing in mid-April while the 15-year-old division likely won’t start until mid-June to avoid high school conflicts. Age is determined by the player’s age on July 31 and the registration fee is $270. To register, contact Mike Quinn via text or call at 978-364-3468 or by email at post150baseball@gmail.com.
Spartans Spring AAU Basketball
Tryouts for the 2021 Spartans Spring AAU Basketball program are approaching and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16 at the Sports Barn Facility in Hampton, N.H. Tryouts for boys and girls in grades 2-6 will run from 3 to 4 p.m., boys and girls in grades 7-8 will be 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. and high school boys and girls will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Chris Coates at coatesnew@hotmail.com.
Amesbury Youth Lacrosse
Registration for the Amesbury Youth Lacrosse Program is now open for the upcoming spring season. Players in grades 1-8 can sign up by visiting http://amesburyyouthlacrosse.leag1.com/. For more information, contact AYlacrosse@gmail.com.
