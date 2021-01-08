Virtual swim meets
High school sports look a lot different this year thanks to the pandemic, but nowhere is the difference more dramatic than for the region’s swimming and diving teams. This year all swim meets in the Cape Ann League will be held virtually, with schools competing in their own facilities and not physically against each other in the same location. Instead athletes will swim each event, their times will be recorded, and the top finishers from the two schools will be compiled and the meet scored like normal.
The Triton boys and girls swimming and diving teams began their season last night against North Reading, though due to the logistical challenges of compiling times the results may not be available until over the weekend. Triton is scheduled to swim seven meets total at the Newburyport YWCA this winter.
Triton hockey wins opener
The Triton boys hockey team cruised to victory in Wednesday night’s opener, beating North Reading 3-0 at the Kasabuski Rink in Saugus. Cael Kohan and James Tatro had the first two goals unassisted, and Jack Forrest added the third on an assist from Brady Lindholm to wrap up the win. Triton improves to 1-0 and will next host Lynnfield at the Graf Rink on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Pack the stands!
Pentucket basketball usually boasts one of the most intimate, packed crowds in the Cape Ann League. Obviously that won’t be the case this winter thanks to the pandemic, but like many college and professional teams, Pentucket is aiming to give fans a chance to be represented in the stands via cardboard cutout. As part of a fundraiser for the Pentucket girls and boys basketball teams, fans can have a cardboard cutout of themselves printed and placed in the stands for $30, and for $40 fans will get front row seats. Fans can also make a donation to Pentucket basketball without getting a cardboard cutout, and orders will be accepted through Sunday, Jan. 10. For more information and to place an order, visit: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Kx_pyWBhQmcnRJJkgSqPwxAlbwuxHDWka6l_6PczTq4/edit
Captains Corner
With winter sports finally underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Amesbury Youth Lacrosse
Registration for the Amesbury Youth Lacrosse Program is now open for the upcoming spring season. Players in grades 1-8 can sign up by visiting http://amesburyyouthlacrosse.leag1.com/. For more information, contact AYlacrosse@gmail.com.
