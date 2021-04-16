Triton football rescheduled
This weekend’s Triton vs. Lynnfield football game has been rescheduled and will now be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Triton Regional High School. The game was originally set to kick off Friday at 5 p.m., but with cold rain in the forecast the game should see better conditions once the inclement weather moves on by Saturday afternoon. Triton (0-4) will go into the game seeking its first win, while Lynnfield (4-1) is looking to bounce back after suffering a 33-7 loss to Ipswich last weekend. Lynnfield previously beat Triton 46-21 in their first meeting on opening night.
Triton girls tennis hires Bellino
Former Amesbury High tennis star Grant Bellino has been hired as Triton girls tennis’ new head coach, Triton athletic director Tim Alberts announced on Thursday. Bellino, who played football, basketball and tennis at Amesbury prior to his graduation in 2013, went on to play basketball at Northern Essex Community College and was an assistant for the Amesbury boys tennis team for two seasons between 2014-15. Bellino has spent most of the past five years working towards his Bachelor’s and now his Master’s in history at Salem State, but he has remained involved in the tennis world throughout that time and said he’s excited for the chance to take the reins at Triton.
Newburyport track finishes strong
The Newburyport track teams wrapped up the Fall 2 season with convincing wins over Lynnfield on Thursday, with the boys winning 63-22 and the girls 58-27. For the boys, Wyatt Hastings won the hurdles (8.3), Ean Hynes won the 55-meter dash (6.8), TJ Carleo won the 600 (1:28.4), Aidan Hoidal Bui won the mile (5:06), Brendan Kealey won the 2-mile (10:48), Nolan Ellrott won the high jump (5-6) and the relay team of Ellrott, Carleo, Hoidal Bui and Ethan Downs won the 4x400.
For the girls, Nieve Morrissey won the dash (7.4), Annie Shay won the 300 (44.5), Liberty Palermino won the 600 (1:40.5), Ellie Schulson won the 1,000 (3:18), Abby Kelly won the mile (5:52), Caroline Walsh won the 2-mile (13:01), Caity Rooney won the high jump (4-8) and the relay team of Schulson, Palermino, Blake Parker and Annabel Murray won the 4x400. The girls finish the year 4-0-1 and the boys wrap up at 3-2.
Triton goes undefeated
The Triton boys track team completed a perfect season on Thursday, beating Manchester Essex 47-38 to wrap up a 4-0 Fall 2 campaign. Reilly Gagnon led the way with wins in the 300 (37.5) and long jump (20-9), and the Vikings also got first place finishes from Josh Monroe in the 55-meter dash (6.7), Derek Cotter in the hurdles (8.9), Matt Olson in the high jump (5-6) and Noah MacDonald in the shot put (31-10).
The Triton girls also beat Manchester Essex 51-35 for the team’s first win of the season. Julia Beauvais won the hurdles (10.0) and high jump (4-4), Anna Romano the 600 (1:49), Kyla Prussman the mile (5:47), Grace Sousa the 2-mile (12:16) and Ella Visconti the shot put (23-0). The Triton girls wrap up the year at 1-3.
Post 150 Nor’Easters Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Post 150 Nor’Easters Baseball season. Players that live in the school districts of Amesbury, Georgetown, Ipswich, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton are eligible to play. Players born in 2002 and 2003 are eligible for Sr. Legion, and players born 2004 and 2005 and after are eligible for Jr. Legion baseball. If enough players sign up the program could offer additional Senior and Junior teams. Games will be played against other teams from Essex County. The season begins approximately June 17 and will end with a State Tournament around August 8. Every effort will be made to keep high school teammates together if possible. Player registration will end on May 15, when the insurance and league fees are due. Contact Mike Quinn at post150baseball@gmail.com or 978-364-3468 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.