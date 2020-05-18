Sports in a Minute: Triton's Caitlin White commits to Merrimack College for golf

White to Merrimack
Triton golf standout Caitlin White will continue her career at Merrimack College, according to her family. White is coming off a strong senior season in which she helped lead the Vikings to an unbeaten regular season and a CAL Kinney title, and last spring she finished tied for 24th overall in the 2019 North/Central/West Spring Girls Golf Sectional Tournament. She also earned Daily News All-Star honors in basketball this past winter, and by committing to Merrimack she becomes the latest local female golfer to join the Warriors, following ex-Pentucket great Krystal Knight and Newburyport’s Nina Harrington.
Farago honored
Salisbury’s Marissa Farago was recently honored as the Franklin Pierce women’s cross country team’s MVP for this past fall’s season during the program’s virtual team awards ceremony. Farago, a former Triton distance standout and a junior at Franklin Pierce, was the team’s top runner after leading the Ravens to their first-ever top 10 finish at the NCAA East Regionals. Farago took 30th out of 162 runners (23:45), which was the best finish by a Franklin Pierce runner at the event in program history, helping the Ravens place ninth as a team. Farago went on to lead Franklin Pierce women’s track and field in the distance events before the outdoor season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
Hockey alignments
This past week the MIAA Hockey Committee approved its recommendation for a four-division alignment for boys hockey going forward while recommending that girls hockey maintains its current two-division setup. The boys hockey alignment will have 50 teams in Division 1, 49 in Division 2, 60 in Division 3 and 36 in Division 4. Girls hockey’s two divisions will each have 45 teams, with Division 1 consisting entirely of parochial schools and co-ops while Division 2 will be all single-school public programs plus three vocational co-ops.
The proposal will now be sent to the MIAA Tournament Management Committee for final approval, and if approved the changes would take effect for the fall of 2021. The Hockey Committee also voted to request a rule change extending a two-year overtime pilot program in which teams would play a five-minute overtime before a game would be declared a tie. A subcommittee will also be formed to determine whether or not the Super 8 hockey tournament should continue under the new statewide playoff format, or if one should be added for girls hockey.
Daily News All-Decade Teams
In the coming weeks we will be honoring Greater Newburyport’s top athletes from the past decade as part of our Daily News All-Decade teams. Selections will be from the Class of 2011 onwards, and anyone who would like to make a nomination should email Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
Those submitting nominations should include as much information as possible, including season and career stats if available, awards and honors, as well as future success in college and beyond.
NHS Wall of Fame
The Newburyport Wall of Fame is accepting nominations for 2020. Honorees should be men or women who have made significant contributions to athletics at Newburyport High School, including players, coaches, teachers, administrators or others.
Students aren’t eligible until 20 years after their graduation from NHS, and all others will become eligible five years after the completion of their active service.
The nomination deadline is June 1 and all nominations should be sent to Kathy Cutter at Newburyport High School, 241 High Street Newburyport MA. 01950 or by email at pjsoul629@yahoo.com.
