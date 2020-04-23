Triton commits
While the news that the spring season will likely be canceled was incredible disappointing for all, several Triton seniors have confirmed their future plans and will have the chance to continue their athletic careers in college. Mark Anthony Glickman has committed to Roger Williams University and will be a two-sport athlete playing baseball and soccer. Katherine Quigley will continue her softball career at UMaine Farmington and Drew Bouley will play lacrosse at Wentworth.
Glickman’s primary focus at Roger Williams will be as a pitcher, though he is expected to be a two-way player seeing time at the plate as well. Last spring he posted a 3.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 40 innings for the Vikings, and during soccer season he will continue playing goalie, where he was a two-time Daily News All-Star.
Quigley has been among the area’s top pitchers over the past two seasons, and last spring she led Triton to the CAL Kinney championship and the Division 2 North Finals. Along the way she pitched 128 innings and had a 1.80 ERA with 95 strikeouts.
Bouley was Triton lacrosse’s top playmaker as a junior last spring, scoring 44 goals and 36 assists for a team-high 80 points. He helped Triton bounce back from a losing season to finish 11-9 overall while reaching the Division 3 North quarterfinals.
Sox penalized
After a lengthy investigation stretching on for several months, Major League Baseball issued its findings in the Boston Red Sox sign stealing scandal, and for the most part the team got off relatively unscathed. Unlike the Houston Astros, who were found to have engaged in a systematic sign stealing scheme, investigators determined that the Red Sox actions were primarily taken by the team’s video replay system operator. The team employee, J.T. Watkins, will be suspended without pay through the 2020 season and prohibited from serving as replay room operator in 2021.
In addition, the Red Sox will also lose a second-round draft pick in the upcoming 2020 MLB Draft, and manager Alex Cora will be suspended for the 2020 season, though only for his involvement with the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal and not because of anything related to the Red Sox.
Giusti honored
Merrimac’s Kathleen Giusti has been honored as one of 20 recipients of Stonehill College’s St. Thomas Aquinas medal, which is presented to student-athletes who have the highest cumulative GPA on their respective teams through the fall 2019 semester. The former Pentucket track star received the honor for the women’s track and field team and is now a five-time Northeast-10 Academic Honor Roll pick. Giusti is also a standout high jumper who’s career best stands at 5-5 set last spring at the Ocean State Invitational.
NHS Wall of Fame
The Newburyport Wall of Fame is accepting nominations for 2020. Honorees should be men or women who have made significant contributions to athletics at Newburyport High School, including players, coaches, teachers, administrators or others. Students aren’t eligible until 20 years after their graduation from NHS, and all others will become eligible five years after the completion of their active service.
The nomination deadline is June 1 and all nominations should be sent to Kathy Cutter at Newburyport High School, 241 High Street Newburyport MA. 01950, or to Paula Jo Souliotis at 17 Maple Street, Salisbury MA. 01952, or by email at pjsoul629@yahoo.com.
