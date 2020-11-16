Runners of the Year
While the full slate of Cape Ann League awards won't be announced for a couple more days, Triton cross country coach Joe Colbert announced over the weekend that top runners Graham Stedfast and Sarah Harrington have both been named CAL Kinney Runners of the Year. Stedfast, who is committed to run Division 1 college track and field at UMass Lowell, led the Vikings to a perfect 6-0 record and the program's first league title in decades. Harrington, meanwhile, consistently ranked among the top runners in a loaded conference while helping an injury-depleted Vikings squad finish 4-2.
Comeau steps down
Triton boys lacrosse coach Jeff Comeau has stepped down, athletic director Tim Alberts confirmed on Friday. According to Alberts, Comeau decided to step away due to a change in his work schedule for the upcoming year. The search for his replacement will take place over the next couple of months and a new coach is expected to be in place ahead of the next spring season.
In his lone season as head coach, Comeau helped Triton improve from a 3-15 mark in 2018 to an 11-9 record in 2019, including a run to the Division 3 North quarterfinals. Comeau and the Vikings did not get an opportunity to compete in 2020 after the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Silver lining for Fry
This season is turning into a disaster for Penn State football, which fell to 0-4 on Saturday after a late rally came up short in the team's 30-23 loss to Nebraska. While winning is all that matters to Merrimac's Pat Freiermuth, the junior tight end did enjoy a career day in terms of production, tying his career high in receptions (7) while going for a career-best 113 yards. That included a 74-yard reception, by far the longest of his career, in which he was brought down at the 1-yard-line to set up a Devyn Ford touchdown two plays later that cut Penn State's deficit to seven. The Nittany Lions had two more chances to tie or take the lead afterwards, but saw long drives of 14 and 11 plays both end in turnover on downs inside the Nebraska red zone.
Holiday Fundraiser
The Newburyport High School All-Sports Boosters will be selling wreaths and poinsettias from Nunan’s as part of its upcoming Holiday Fundraiser. Funds raised will go to support student-athlete scholarships, personalized sweatshirts for junior athletes, the needs of individual teams and plaques for team titles. Orders are due by Wednesday, Nov. 25, and pick-up will be at the Nock Middle School on Saturday, Nov. 28, between 9 a.m. and noon. Wreaths and poinsettias range in price from $12.50 to $25 each, and anyone who would like an order form can contact Marilyn Cahalane at mjcahalane@comcast.net.
Virtual Turkey Trot
Registration is now open for the Maudslay Turkey Trot, which will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic. Runners can complete a 5K route anywhere they like, whether on the official course at Maudslay State Park or elsewhere, and official times will be posted online at the end of November. All race proceeds will benefit local charities, including Our Neighbor’s Table, Pettengill House and the Salvation Army, and entrants will also receive a T-shirt. Registration is $25 per runner, and for more information visit www.joppaflatsrunningclub.com.
Spartans Basketball Winter Skills
Spartans Basketball will be holding Winter Skills sessions at the Sports Barn on 95 Drakeside road in Hampton, N.H. The program runs for eight weeks beginning on Friday, Nov. 20 from 4-5 p.m. (grades 2-6) and 5-6 p.m. (grades 7-12). The cost is $100 for unlimited skills sessions or $20 per drop in. Register at NHSpartans.com or e-mail CoatesNew@hotmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.