Sports in a Minute: Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer reportedly returns to Patriots 

Hoyer returns
In the wake of Tom Brady’s departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots reportedly brought back a familiar face on Sunday by signing former back-up Brian Hoyer to a one-year deal. Hoyer, now entering his third stint with the Patriots, has spent more time in the New England offense than any active quarterback other than Brady, but he was cut last summer after he was beat out for the top back-up job by rookie Jarrett Stidham. Barring any unexpected developments, the Patriots will now likely head into the new season with a quarterback depth chart that includes Stidham, Hoyer and Cody Kessler, along with a possible draft selection.
Free agent roundup
Through the first week of the NFL’s free agent season we’ve already seen a lot of movement, much of which New England Patriots fans would likely find discouraging. Brady’s departure to the Buccaneers is the biggest move in the NFL this year, and the Patriots have also seen linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts and center Ted Karras sign with Miami, linebacker Jamie Collins and defensive tackle Danny Shelton sign with Detroit and special teamer Nate Ebner sign with the New York Giants. The Patriots also traded safety Duron Harmon to Detroit and tight end Ben Watson announced his retirement.
So who is sticking around? The Patriots have gotten good news on this front with safety Devin McCourty announced he has re-signed in New England. Special teams captain Matthew Slater and defensive end Keionta Davis have also re-signed and starting left guard Joe Thuney signed his franchise tender. The Patriots have also signed safety Adrian Phillips, a First Team All-Pro selection in 2018, to a two-year deal, along with defensive tackle Beau Allen, wide receiver Damiere Byrd, linebacker Brandon Copeland and quarterback Brian Hoyer.
Upcoming coverage plans
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused an unprecedented disruption to the region and nation’s sports landscape, and navigating the current reality has been a challenge for us all. We at The Daily News are committed to providing readers with the best local sports coverage possible throughout the emergency, and as part of those efforts we would like to share your stories.
Are you a high school or college coach or athlete whose season has been postponed or canceled? How are you dealing with it? What measures, if any, are you taking to stay ready should your season move forward later this spring? How about local youth leagues, running clubs or other community organizations? What impact is this disruption having on you? Do you work in sports as an official, broadcaster or in some other supporting capacity? How has this emergency affected your life?
Any reader who believes they have a story that needs to be told, or who has some other story idea or suggestion for the next few weeks, please contact Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
100-point scorers
We are still looking for help tracking down the area’s 100-point scorers in hockey, specifically those from Triton as well as the career goals, assists and points for Pentucket’s Billy Bomba (Class of 2004). All Newburyport and Amesbury High players, as well as the girls from Masconomet and HPNA co-op programs, have been accounted for. Any information readers may have that can help fill in the gaps, especially something like an old list of all-time 100-point scorers published in the Daily News or elsewhere at some point in the past (something from 2000-05 would be especially helpful), please contact me (Mac Cerullo) at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
