Ward, Robertson lead Clippers
Seniors Trevor Ward and Jacob Robertson led the way for Newburyport boys basketball on Wednesday, helping the Clippers beat Lynnfield 61-56 to improve to 3-0 on the year. Ward had a season-high 16 points and 11 rebounds while Robertson added 14 points, and Tommy Jahn nearly had a double-double himself with nine points and 13 rebounds. Jack Fehlner also had 11 rebounds in the victory.
Scheduling updates
Newburyport High announced a series of scheduling updates on Thursday, the most immediate being that Newburyport girls basketball’s game against North Reading originally scheduled for tonight has been postponed due to a reported issue in the North Reading program. The school also announced that the previously postponed boys basketball game against Hamilton-Wenham will be made up on Sunday at 11:30 a.m., and the Newburyport vs. Amesbury girls basketball game originally scheduled for Feb. 2 has been moved up and will now be played next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
For the record
Due to a scorekeeping error, Thursday’s Daily News reported that Dom Cignetti had two goals in Pentucket hockey’s 4-2 win over Hamilton-Wenham. One of those goals was actually scored by Jack Stewart, with Cignetti, Carson Purcell and Nolan Gorski scoring the other goals in the team’s victory. Pentucket will be back in action Saturday night against Triton at 7:30 p.m.
Captains Corner
With winter sports finally underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Amesbury Youth Lacrosse
Registration for the Amesbury Youth Lacrosse Program is now open for the upcoming spring season. Players in grades 1-8 can sign up by visiting http://amesburyyouthlacrosse.leag1.com/. For more information, contact AYlacrosse@gmail.com.
ITBR Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Newburyport Inter-Town Babe Ruth season. Players ages 13-15 that either live in or attend school in Newburyport are eligible, with the 13 and 14 year old divisions expected to start playing in mid-April while the 15-year-old division likely won’t start until mid-June to avoid high school conflicts. Age is determined by the player’s age on July 31 and the registration fee is $270. To register, contact Mike Quinn via text or call at 978-364-3468 or by email at post150baseball@gmail.com.
Spartans Spring AAU Basketball
Tryouts for the 2021 Spartans Spring AAU Basketball program are approaching and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16 at the Sports Barn Facility in Hampton, N.H. Tryouts for boys and girls in grades 2-6 will run from 3 to 4 p.m., boys and girls in grades 7-8 will be 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. and high school boys and girls will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Chris Coates at coatesnew@hotmail.com.
