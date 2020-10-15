West Newbury goes red
West Newbury has been elevated to “red” in the Mass Department of Public Health’s latest COVID-19 report, which was released Wednesday evening. West Newbury is the only Cape Ann League community to be listed as red, though fellow Pentucket community Groveland is labeled as yellow while Merrimac is unshaded.
The full rundown of CAL school districts is as follows. Red: Pentucket. Yellow: Amesbury, North Reading. Green: Lynnfield, Newburyport. Unshaded: Georgetown, Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich, Manchester Essex, Rockport, Triton.
Quick start for Clippers
Newburyport boys soccer pounced on Hamilton-Wenham early en route to a decisive 4-0 win. Henry Acton tallied three assists to key the offense, with Brady O’Donnell, Owen McNeil, Ryan Archer and Max Gagnon all scoring goals. Newburyport improves to 2-0-2 with the win and will host Georgetown on Saturday.
Late goal saves Pentucket
After surrendering the go-ahead goal with under 10 minutes to play, Pentucket boys soccer rallied in the final two minutes to salvage a 1-1 tie against Georgetown. Cam Rooney scored the Georgetown goal at point blank off a feed from Graham Billington, and Seamus O’Keefe tied it late on an assist from Jarod Belliveau. Georgetown goalie Jake Gilstein got his first career start and made 12 saves in a brilliant performance. Pentucket (1-0-1) remains unbeaten with the draw while Georgetown is now 1-1-2.
Ties all around
Including the Pentucket and Georgetown boys, there were four local games reported at press time that ended in 1-1 ties. The Pentucket-Georgetown girls game ended in similar fashion, the Triton boys got an early goal from Joe Delmonico to earn a draw against Ipswich and the Newburyport girls tied Hamilton-Wenham on a Norah McElhinney goal.
Port, Triton golf stay unbeaten
The Triton and Newburyport golf teams remain on a collision course as unbeatens after picking up another win each on Wednesday. Triton beat Ipswich 142-101, improving to 5-0 thanks to strong performances by Griffin Houlihan (31 points), Cael Kohan (30 points), Connor Houlihan (26 points) and Braeden McDonald (24 points). Newburyport, meanwhile, moved to 8-0 after beating Amesbury 136-72. Andrew Cullen (32 points) and Sam Lyman (29 points) led the Clippers while Brady Landry and Seth Burdick (17 points each) were Amesbury’s top scorers.
Captains Corner
With fall sports once again underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Apple Harvest Run
This year’s 31st annual Apple Harvest Run will be held virtually due to the pandemic, and those who register can complete the 5-mile, 5K or children’s 1-mile fun run on their own anytime between Oct. 4-18. Registration is $30 for the 5-mile and 5K and $15 for the children’s 1-mile fun run, and all proceeds will benefit educational programs at the Dr. John C. Page Elementary School in West Newbury. For more information, visit http://www.appleharvestrun.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.