Knox wins New England title
While we are still awaiting word from the MIAA on whether or not wrestling will be able to take place in the spring, the state’s top wrestlers recently got a chance to take the mat at the independently-operated Spartan New England Tournament, and West Newbury’s Tyler Knox was among the most impressive competitors.
Knox, a former Pentucket star who subsequently transferred to Northfield Mount Hermon and is now at St. John’s Prep, breezed to the 113-pound New England championship. The former Daily News Wrestling MVP won all four of his matches in dominant fashion, getting a first period pin, a 13-0 major decision win and a second period pin before beating Chelmsford star and old rival Evan Kinney 10-3 in the finals.
Knox previously finished second at New Englands as a freshman in 2019 before winning the Prep New England title with N.M.H. last year. He will now travel to Nationals at Virginia Beach in two weeks.
Hadden off to flying start
Newburyport’s Brian Hadden has gotten off to a monster start for Dean College, leading the Bulldogs to a 3-1 start after batting .692 (9 for 13) with four RBI, five runs scored, 1.308 slugging and at least two hits and one double in each of his team’s first four games. For that effort, the senior was honored as both the GNAC Baseball Player of the Week and as one of 15 players named to D3baseball.com’s Team of the Week.
Dupere honored again
For the second time this spring, Amesbury’s Jared Dupere has been honored as the CAA Baseball Player of the Week. The former Governor’s Academy star shared the honors with Elon’s Alex Iadisernia after leading Northeastern baseball to a 4-1 week, including a sweep at Hofstra to open conference play. Dupere led the team with four home runs in those five games, batting .400 with two doubles and eight RBI. Overall Dupere ranks third in the conference with seven home runs on the season and has put together an eight-game hitting streak.
Georgetown hires Upton
Georgetown girls lacrosse will have a new leader along the sidelines this coming spring, as former Salem High coach Jessica Upton was recently announced as the program’s new head coach. Upton previously spent nine seasons at Salem (2009-18), where she led the Witches to four straight Northeastern Conference South titles and was named NEC Coach of the Year in 2013. Upton stepped down from Salem to focus on her young family and subsequently moved to Georgetown, and when the job opened up she said she was excited to apply. Upton takes over for Morgan Sitarz, who went 18-21 with a state tournament appearance in two seasons as coach.
Post 150 Nor’Easters Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Post 150 Nor’Easters Baseball season. Players that live in the school districts of Amesbury, Georgetown, Ipswich, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton are eligible to play. Players born in 2002 and 2003 are eligible for Sr. Legion, and players born 2004 and 2005 and after are eligible for Jr. Legion baseball. If enough players sign up the program could offer additional Senior and Junior teams. Games will be played against other teams from Essex County. The season begins approximately June 17 and will end with a State Tournament around August 8. Every effort will be made to keep high school teammates together if possible. Player registration will end on May 15, when the insurance and league fees are due. Contact Mike Quinn at post150baseball@gmail.com or 978-364-3468 for more information.
