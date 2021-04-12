STACEY: Bruins play let’s make a deal for Hall

Taylor Hall could wind up being a great fit for the Boston Bruins, riding shotgun on David Krejci’s left side and helping give the team a desperately needed jolt of offensive punch on the second line.
Curtis Lazar could end up as the spark that the fourth line needs, an energy guy who plays 12-14 minutes a night while forechecking, being responsible defensively and continuing to pop in the occasional goal.
General manager Don Sweeney could have just bamboozled his counterpart with the Buffalo Sabres, Kevyn Adams, into trading Hall and Lazar for far less than the expected asking price in an underachieving bottom six winger (Anders Bjork) and a second round pick this summer.
Mike Reilly could be the left shot defenseman that the Bruins have been woefully short on this season, sliding into a third pairing role and providing a bit of offense to go with a steady presence on the back end.
And because of these deals made on the eve of the NHL trade deadline, Boston could be the team that no one wants to face come playoff time, a No. 4 seed eminently capable of knocking off any of the other three squads (Washington, the Islanders and Penguins) that will likely finish ahead of them in the Eastern Division standings.
But that’s a lot of could’s.
If the Bruins have another serious Stanley Cup run in them this summer, however, almost all of those coulds will need to hit like a particularly prosperous slot machine at the Encore Casino in Everett.
From this seat in the press box, I don’t love Taylor Hall the player. He’s got the pedigree (former No. 1 pick, ex-Hart Trophy winner with New Jersey, etc.), but seems to spend a lot of his time these days floating by not only on his reputation, but in the actual games.
Yeah, the Sabres are a God-awful mess, but two goals in 37 games? On 88 shots? With a minus-21? In almost 19 minutes a night? On a one-year deal, hoping to hit one last big payday this coming offseason?
Doesn’t exactly scream ‘motivated guy’ to me.
We’ve all heard the stories about Hall: he’s a canker sore in the locker room, wearing out his welcome faster than ticks at the Westminster Dog Show. The Edmonton-to-New Jersey-to-Arizona-to-Buffalo shuttle on the NHL flyways will earn you that reputation. The thinking from Sweeney, Cam Neely and Co., no doubt, has to be that once the 29-year-old is ensconced in Boston’s environment and shown how things are done under here, he’d adapt accordingly while rising his own level of play up several notches.
Sweeney had to do something to help bolster an offense that has been anemic in terms of 5-on-5 scoring (30th in the 31-team NHL). Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak (whose recent scoring woes are now officially more than a hiccup) can’t carry the burden alone, and Hall, with 220 career goals and still possessing a boatload of physical skills, can’t do anything but help in this regard. It doesn’t hurt that the Sabres are picking up half of what remains on Hall’s $8 million salary this season.
So we shall see. Will it turn out to be nothing more than putting a band-aid over a bullet wound, or something that actually stops the bleeding?
The move for Reilly earlier on Sunday night, purchased from Ottawa for a 2022 third round pick, could actually wind up being much more impactful. He’s got size (6-foot-1, 200 pounds), is offensive inclined (19 assists) and is smart with the puck on his stick. What he lacks physically could be made up by his partner, as he’d likely be paired with (when healthy) Kevan Miller on the third pairing. Torey Krug he’s not, but the 27-year-old American still brings some of what the B’s have been missing on the back end.
The deals, first for Reilly and then for Hall/Lazar, came in the aftermath of an embarrassing 8-1 home loss to the Capitals Sunday night. While they were certainly in the formulative stages long before that blowout, the timing of the trades notable.
One of two outcomes will be the ultimate result. Could the Bruins have turned their season’s fortunes around with these decisions, or simply put off the inevitable of another Cup-less summer?
We’re about to find out.
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com, and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
