Alicia Pike’s road to the New England Golden Gloves title started with a friend suggesting a new fitness class a decade ago.
“I was living with my best friend in Medford 10 years ago, and she said, ‘You have to try this boxing class,” said Pike. “I told her, ‘No, I don’t want to punch another person in the face!’”
Pike overcame that initial trepidation and took the class. “After the first class, I was hooked.”
Ten years later, that one class Pike took on a whim led her to a New England Golden Gloves novice title in the 132-pound weight class on Feb. 20 at Lowell Memorial Auditorium. But it has led her to so much more than a crown and the potential for a larger boxing career.
“It’s something I love,” said Pike, who owns Ruff House Fitness in Salisbury alongside her wife, Amy. “Boxing is my therapy.”
Pike has battled severe depression throughout the years, a fact that she shares because she wants to decrease the stigma around talking about mental health. Boxing has brought her a form of release and coping that traditional therapies have not.
“Traditional therapies have not always worked well for me,” said Pike. “Boxing gives me empowerment. Boxing gives me the empowerment to fight my own demons.”
After that initial class, Pike jumped right into the boxing world. She became a trainer two years later, and loved bringing the benefits of boxing for fitness to other women. She took a hiatus a few years back, but found that the benefits of boxing were too great to leave out of her life. Two years ago, she started training with the teacher of her very first class, Brandon Montella, at his gym in Woburn, The Way LLC, with the goal of boxing competitively. That new goal would take devotion to both the physical and mental sides of the sport.
“When I decided to get back into it, I knew I had to be mentally tougher,” said Pike.
Montella earned a Golden Gloves title of his own in 2012, making him well-versed in what preparation for the top amateur boxing tournament in the area entailed. Pike began training with his own trainer, Charlestown boxing legend Gene Lawrence. The two of them helped to prepare Pike for jumping into the competitive ring. She invested time to get into the best shape of her life.
“I didn’t compete in it last year because I was just coming back and I wasn’t ready,” said Pike. “I wanted to enter and win right away. I wanted to prepare the best I could.”
Committing to competitive boxing wasn’t easy for Pike, who works full-time in Portsmouth, N.H., in addition to teaching and running Ruff House. Three days a week, Pike drives over to Woburn and trains at The Way. It makes for a lot of time in the car, but it has become a key part of Pike’s life.
“I had to make a commitment to myself,” said Pike. “There’s a lot of excuses you could make. We’re all busy, and you have to make the time for what’s important to you.”
Her training decisions paid off when she finally took the ring at the Golden Gloves. She won both of her fights on her way to the title in unanimous decisions — quite a feat in the novice division. The success has her thinking to a future in professional boxing.
“I’ll have another fight in May,” said Pike. “From there, I intend on becoming an open class fighter. Novice, where I am now, is for when you have under 10 fights. I want to eventually become an open class fighter nationally. I will work my butt off to try to go pro.”
If you had told the Pike of 10 years ago, who never pictured herself putting on the gloves, that this is where she would be today, she might not have believed you. But she now believes in the power of the sport to change people’s lives, especially her own. Pike and her wife intend on expanding their studio to include even more boxing training because they’ve seen the transformative qualities of it first hand.
“This is a collaborative journey,” said Pike. “It’s a three-fold journey. I want to help my boxing career and go pro, I want to grow my studio, and I want to help others. I encourage anybody, if they are looking for a challenge, to try boxing. It will challenge you in ways you never thought possible.”
