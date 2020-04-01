As of right now, Massachusetts high school sports teams will have a spring season this year.
For the Newburyport boys’ lacrosse team, that means getting ready for a season unlike any other. A season that has already seen its start date pushed back multiple times, and one where preseason workouts have to be improvised in the midst of a global pandemic.
“It’s definitely something to look forward to,” said junior captain John Donovan. “It was difficult hearing that it was going to be pushed back, but if you think about it, it just gives us more time to prepare, and when the season starts we’ll be even better.”
On Monday, the MIAA held a board meeting to decide the fate of the spring season in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, ultimately moving forward with a plan that could have the season begin on May 4 if schools are able to reopen.
The decision to delay but not cancel the season comes as a bittersweet relief to many players, including Newburyport’s lone returning senior Declan Sullivan.
“Honestly, I’m pretty happy about it that there’s even one in general,” Sullivan said. “My buddy Max Katavolos, who plays in college right now [at Saint Michael’s], he just got his season canceled, so he’s pretty mad about that.”
For the Clippers and all other spring athletes, a delayed season also means trying to find ways to stay in shape in a time where people are encouraged to stay inside and keep their distance from others.
But while there are obstacles, the players say they’ve still been hard at work, whether it’s running on mostly empty streets, using workout equipment in their own homes or playing copious amounts of “wall ball” off the sides of their houses.
“Broke a window the other day,” Sullivan chuckled, “but it’s fine, I fixed it.”
“It’s difficult,” Donovan said of the situation. “It’s kind of unexpected, nothing that’s ever happened in any of our lifetimes, so it’s kind of something new to all of us, so we’re just kind of taking it one step at a time, making sure everyone is staying fit.”
While this is far from the type of season anyone wanted, Newburyport still goes in with high aspirations.
The Clippers are coming off a 2019 campaign where they went 8-8 in the regular season, earned the 10th seed in the Division 3 North playoffs, and scored an upset win over No. 7 Shawsheen, 16-7, before narrowly losing to No. 2 Austin Prep, 11-8.
Newburyport may only have one senior this year, but the team also boasts a deep and experienced junior class.
This class includes its captain, Donovan; Zach Lever, who has scored 57 goals in his first two seasons; Jake Palma, who scored a team-high seven goals in the win over Shawsheen; Sam Lyman, who complements Sullivan on the defensive end; faceoff specialist Ty Foley, who won 22 of 27 faceoffs against Shawsheen; Kennedy Heath, who scored twice against Shawsheen and notched a hat trick in the Clippers’ playoff-clinching win over Swampscott; and Ryan Cottone, who stepped into a varsity role late last season and helped spark the team’s late run to the postseason.
“The potential of this team is pretty unlimited,” Donovan said. “We have a very large junior class, a couple of sophomores who are stepping up, and even freshmen who are coming in this year who are looking great. We’re expecting big things from this year and even next year as well.”
While many inside and outside factors are still up in the air for this season, the Clippers have their eyes on the same goal as always: winning.
“It’s a difficult thing to get by,” Donovan said, “but the team is ready to come in, win a CAL championship and make a deep playoff run this year.”
