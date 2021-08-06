Vinnie Cervino couldn’t believe what he was seeing.
The college supervisor for Perfect Game’s scouting department, Cervino was down in Fort Myers, Fla., for the 2019 BCS National Championship baseball showcase when a colleague called him over and said a 14-year-old lefty was throwing 90 miles per hour.
“We had two or three radar guns there to make sure we didn’t have a misread,” Cervino said. “The first thing I thought was, ‘Are you kidding me?’ 14-year-olds don’t sit at 89-90 miles per hour.”
That 14-year-old was Phillips Academy’s Thomas White of Rowley, and after spending the week dominating some of the nation’s top competition, the big lefty’s secret was officially out.
By summer’s end he was ranked as the nation’s top high school baseball prospect in the Class of 2023 and was tabbed as a potential top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
A lot has happened since that week in Florida. The coronavirus pandemic swept across the world and disrupted the amateur baseball circuit, along with all other aspects of life. White’s freshman season at Phillips Andover was cancelled and this year he was limited to just 16.2 innings of high school ball in a spring laden with restrictions.
Yet, through it all, White has kept getting better, and now the rising-junior projects as one of the best high school baseball prospects to ever come out of Massachusetts.
THE TOTAL PACKAGE
Now 16 years old, White has developed into a talent evaluator’s dream. He stands at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds and consistently throws in the mid-90s, with his fastball clocking as high as 97 mph.
“What really stands out is how easy he does it. He has one of the easiest 95 mph fastballs you’ll ever see, it looks like he’s just playing catch out there,” Cervino said. “When you’re talking about 16-year-old prospects there aren’t many in the country better than that right now.”
White also boasts a good curveball, slider and changeup, and outside of an exhibition against the North Shore Navigators last August he has yet to allow an earned run in two seasons on the summer showcase circuit.
He remains the No. 1 player in Perfect Game’s Class of 2023 rankings and is No. 2 according to Baseball America, which also lists White as the No. 3 overall prospect in its 2023 MLB Draft rankings, including college prospects.
“You’ve got the natural talent, the work ethic and the perfect storm of him having thrown really well in front of important baseball people in these baseball events,” said Kevin Graber, White’s head coach at Phillips Andover and an associate scout for the New York Yankees. “Once one person gets their eyes on you word starts to spread.”
‘NO STOPPING THE TRAIN’
Thanks to the pandemic, White has had little opportunity to show off his talents in a Phillips Andover uniform. He did not get to pitch at all his freshman year, and this spring Phillips did not allow any spectators for games. Not media, not scouts, not even parents.
Given that lack of high school experience, White’s innings were limited throughout the spring as Graber slowly ramped up his workload. He threw two innings in his first three outings and then he struck out eight batters in 3.2 innings his fourth time out. Then in the season finale against archrival Phillips Exeter, White finally got to cut loose, pitching a complete-game shutout with 16 strikeouts in a thrilling 1-0 win.
“I’ve never seen a better high school baseball game pitched and we’ve had some really good pitchers come through here,” said Graber, who’s also an assistant coach with the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod Baseball League and says White wouldn’t look out of place among the league’s college stars.
In lieu of competitive high school experience, White has spent much of the past two years training with pitching coach Rusty Tucker, the former Gloucester High All-Scholastic and owner of Legends Baseball. The two have worked together since White was 10 and throughout the pandemic he kept busy to improve any way he could.
“I threw with him basically every day when I wasn’t at school,” said White, who had 36 strikeouts and a 1.08 ERA as a sophomore this spring. “I would go and we’d play catch so he could see me throw and stay in good habits and not develop any bad habits.”
Despite the challenges posed by the last two years, Tucker said White is right on track in his development and that having less wear and tear on his arm will probably benefit him in the long run. Though the 2023 MLB Draft is still a long ways off, he and Graber both agree that if White keeps working hard there’s no limit to his potential.
“It’s been fun to watch him because guys like Thomas don’t come around too often,” Tucker said. “We might not see a kid with his talent in this area for a long time again.”
“There’s no stopping this train,” Graber said. “His talent and work ethic and how many people he has in his corner supporting him, I don’t think there’s anything that can possibly derail what’s coming for him.”
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Mass High Schoolers Drafted in 1st Round
If Thomas White is drafted in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft, he will join an exclusive club. Since the draft’s creation in 1965 only 16 Massachusetts high school stars have been selected in the first round, and only three since the turn of the 21st century.
Year Name School Pick Team
2011 Tyler Beede Lawrence Academy 21st Blue Jays
2003 Jeff Allison Peabody High 16th Marlins
2001 Mike Conroy BC High 43rd Indians
1999 Rick Asadoorian Northbridge High 17th Red Sox
1999 Brad Baker Pioneer Valley 40th Red Sox
1989 Jeff Juden Salem High 12th Astros
1986 Greg McMurtry Brockton High 14th Red Sox
1984 Pete Smith Burlington High 21st Phillies
1978 Brian Ryder Shrewsbury High 26th Yankees
1976 Tom Thurberg South Weymouth High 13th Mets
1973 Glen Tufts Raynham High 5th Indians
1970 John Bedard Springfield Tech 13th Pirates
1967 Joe Grigas Monsignor Coyle 16th Pirates
1966 Tom Grieve Pittsfield High 6th Senators
1966 Richie Hebner Norwood High 15th Pirates
1965 Joe Coleman Natick High 3rd Senators
