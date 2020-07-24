GEORGETOWN — Cole Zadina wanted to give back. A longtime member of the Georgetown boys soccer program, the starting defenseman sought to make the most of his offseason downtime and decided to hold a food drive in support of the town’s local food pantries.
Then the coronavirus arrived, and suddenly that goal took on an even greater urgency.
“I thought it would be a great way to get everyone together and help out,” Zadina said. “With people out of their jobs I thought it was a golden opportunity to do a drive and give back to the community when it needs it most.”
With the help of his teammates, members of the Georgetown girls soccer program, coaches and other local officials, Zadina’s food drive was a success. Last week Georgetown soccer programs delivered nearly 2,500 items — including hundreds of boxes of pasta, cans of soup, cans of tuna, rolls of toilet paper, portions of baby food and more than $500 in monetary donations — to the Saint Mary’s Church, Georgetown Senior Center and Abundant Food Pantry, effectively restocking all three organizations’ shelves.
Zadina, who has held a handful of other food drives in the past, came up with the idea over the winter and had hoped to complete the drive in time for Easter. The original plans were derailed when the coronavirus shutdown began, but despite the new logistical challenges, the rising Georgetown senior worked to find a way to put everything together.
“He worked with the administration and the police to find a way to do it safely, and when the restrictions started to ease up he got the teams together,” said Georgetown boys soccer coach Chris DiFranco. “But it was all him.”
The drive began in earnest earlier this month, with members of Georgetown’s boys and girls soccer teams distributing fliers seeking donations for the food drive. The players collected donations from friends and neighbors individually and then dropped off their goods at Zadina’s house, where the items were kept isolated for a couple of days to ensure they were safe.
Once enough food had been collected, Zadina made deliveries to the three food pantries. He said Saint Mary’s shelves were almost bare when they arrived and were completely full afterwards, that they had too much food for the Senior Center to accommodate, necessitating a second trip to Saint Mary’s, and that they provided enough food to the Abundant Food Pantry to feed the community for an entire month.
“My only regret in having to change the plan was that more people weren’t able to help drop the food off and see and hear how incredibly grateful the pantries were,” Zadina said.
Zadina thanked his teammates, coaches, school and town officials and everyone else for helping make the food drive a success. He said he hopes the drive can become an annual event, and the food drive’s success is a testament to what a team can accomplish if it works together.
“We did a great thing for those in need in Georgetown,” Zadina said in an email to his teammates. “It’s amazing how much a team, or in our case two teams, can accomplish when they work together.”
