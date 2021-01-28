PEABODY — It may look like luck, but being in the right place at the right time is much more than a game of chance for a hockey defenseman.
When Peabody senior defenseman Reilly Ganter intercepted a Newburyport centering pass in the final minute of a one-goal game, it wasn’t because she happened to be in the right spot. A seasoned veteran, Ganter read the play, parked herself in front of the blue paint and took away the enemy’s scoring chance.
Moments later, Ganter’s defensive acumen was rewarded when she potted a 160-foot empty net goal to cap off Peabody’s 3-1 win over Newburyport Wednesday afternoon at McVann-O’Keefe Rink. It was a tense and tight contest throughout with the Clippers threatening to tie things up with their goalie pulled for a 6-on-5 advantage in the final moments.
The Tanner defense and goalie Audrey Buckley stood tall to cinch the squad’s third straight win and a tie atop the Northeastern League standings at 5-1.
“We have people we know can anchor us when we’re going through tough times and Reilly is one of those kids,” said Peabody coach Michelle Roach. “Defensively we played really well, although that third period was a little too close for comfort.”
The Clippers (2-2) put most of their pressure on in the final half of the third period. Peabody managed to kill off the game’s only power play with just over six minutes to play and Newburyport got some good scoring bids in those last two minutes. Defenseman Chloe Shapleigh blocked two shots in that last sequence and Ganter had the big clear in addition to a handful of nice stops by Buckley.
“We did a nice job of using our time and space to find where we wanted to go with the puck,” said Roach. “We definitely fought the puck some, but we were able to settle things down and get back to basic hockey.”
Newburyport jumped ahead in the opening period on a rebound goal by junior Grace Kelleher. It was the second straight game Peabody fell behind early but once again the Tanners rallied.
Freshman Catie Kampersal steamed up the right wing boards thanks to a nice outlet pass by Shapleigh and sniped one to make it 1-1 an even two minutes after the Newburyport goal.
Tanner captain Jen Flynn then netted the game-winner on a backhand with 5:28 left in the third. Hannah Gromko’s pass sent her into the zone and Flynn cut to the net front and tucked one home to give her team a 2-1 edge.
“It wasn’t how we wanted to start. What we really look for, though, is how are we going to respond? Are we going to step up or step back? Tonight we stepped up,” said Roach.
Peabody outshot the Clippers 10-1 for the rest of the first period after the Clipper goal. Newburyport evened off the play in the middle period with some solid shifts by Izzy Kirby and Renee Vachon back on defense and Erin Irons and Elle Turgeon up front. Newburyport goalie Allie Bell, an eighth grader, made 21 stops for the Clippers to make sure the Tanners couldn’t extend their lead.
Buckley wasn’t as busy in the Peabody net with 10 saves, but it’s a misleading number in that none of the saves were easy. Buckley did a nice job smothering rebounds and holding her ground, especially on some tough looks in the third period.
“Audrey played really well,” said Roach, whose team has Senior Night Friday against Beverly. “Jen Flynn and Jenna DiNapoli also played really well for us. They both did a good job of moving the puck up the wall and not over-complicating things.”
Peabody 3, Newburyport 1
at McVann-O’Keefe Rink, Peabody
Newburyport 1 0 0 1
Peabody 2 0 1 3
Scoring summary
First period: N, Grace Kelleher (Fiona Dunphy), 4:39; P, Catie Kampersal (Chloe Shapleigh, Jen Flynn), 7:32; P, Flynn (Hannah Gromko, Penny Spack), 9:32.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: P, Reilly Ganter (un), eng, 14:51.
Saves: N, Allie Bell 21; P, Audrey Buckley 10.
Records: N, 2-2-0; P, 5-1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.