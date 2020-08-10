When the summer began, nobody was sure if baseball was going to happen at all. Even after teams got the go-ahead to play, nothing was certain. All it would have taken was one positive test and a team’s season could have been thrown in jeopardy.
One month later, things have gone more or less smoothly, and in the next two weeks the abbreviated summer season will reach its conclusion. The leagues that intend to hold their postseasons will begin their playoff runs in the coming days, while those that aren’t will wrap up their regular seasons and crown their champions.
Across the region and in each league that has played local clubs have emerged as contenders. With the playoffs scheduled to begin tonight, here’s a look at where each league stands heading into the home stretch.
Newburyport playing for Essex County title
The Newburyport Post 150 Senior Legion team, which is playing independently in the Essex County Baseball League this summer, has ranked among the district’s top teams from start to finish. Now, with no plans for a league playoff to determine the Senior Division champion, Newburyport will have an opportunity to claim the title outright when it faces Beverly-Salem in what amounts to a de facto league championship game.
Newburyport is currently a half game ahead of Beverly-Salem in the ECBL standings, with the local club standing at 11-2-1 overall while Beverly-Salem stands at 11-3. The two clubs were originally scheduled to play last Tuesday, but after the game was postponed due to Tropical Storm Isaias the pivotal matchup was rescheduled to Monday to close out the league’s regular season. The game will be played at Eiras Park in Rowley starting at 6 p.m.
Triton tops Essex County Junior League
The Triton Junior Legion team has captured the Essex County Baseball League’s Junior Division regular season championship, finishing at 14-6 overall. Where the Senior Division only plans on playing a few scrimmages after the regular season is done, the Junior Division plans to hold a full double-elimination playoff, with Triton earning a first-round bye as the tournament’s top seed.
Newburyport earned the No. 2 seed and the Pentucket Nor’Easters finished as the No. 5 seed, and each will open their tournament runs Monday, with Newburyport hosting No. 8 Saugus and the Nor’Easters heading to No. 4 North Andover for 5:30 p.m. games.
The winner of the Nor’Easters vs. North Andover game will face Triton on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., while Newburyport will host either the winner or loser of the Beverly-Salem vs. Marblehead-Swampscott on Tuesday at 5:30 depending on the result of its own first round matchup. The winners of Tuesday’s winner’s bracket quarterfinal games will advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, and the winner of that game will face the loser’s bracket champion in the finals next Monday, with a decisive Game 2 following on Tuesday if necessary.
Rams clinch bye in ITL playoffs
The Rowley Rams clinched a top-two seed in the Intertown Twilight League playoffs, edging out the Hamilton Generals and Manchester Mariners after the two contenders split their two-game series to wrap up the regular season last week. Rowley (7-3) earns a bye to the semifinals and will begin its playoff run on Thursday, hosting the highest remaining seed in the first game of a best-of-three series at Eiras Park at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s play-in games will feature the No. 3 Generals (6-4) against the No. 6 Ipswich Chiefs (1-9) and the No. 4 Mariners (6-4) against the No. 5 Beverly Giants, who were 2-7 going into Sunday night’s finale against the Rockport Townies (7-2). The result of that game, which ended after press time, determined whether Rowley or Rockport would win the regular season title and the top seed.
Nor’Easters earn No. 2 seed in NSBL playoffs
After one of the most successful regular seasons in team history, the Rowley Nor’Easters have earned the No. 2 seed in the North Shore Baseball League playoffs, which are slated to begin on Tuesday. The Northeast Tides won the league’s regular season championship in their inaugural season, the Kingston Night Owls earned the No. 3 seed, the Beverly Recs the No. 4 seed and the No. 5-8 seeds were all still up for grabs heading into Sunday night’s regular season finales.
Rowley will face the No. 7 seed — which had yet to be determined as of press time — in a best-of-three series starting Tuesday. Rowley will host Game 1 on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Eiras Park, Game 2 will be Wednesday on the road and the decisive Game 3 will be Thursday in Rowley if necessary.
Newburyport High Alumni Game
After losing their final seasons to the coronavirus pandemic, Newburyport High’s graduated seniors got the opportunity to take the diamond at Pettingell Park once last time this weekend, taking part in the annual Newburyport Baseball Alumni Game. The seniors, who included Parker McLaren, Walker Bartkiewicz, Tyler Koglin, James McKinney and Seth Hanson, helped lead the alumni team to a 5-3 win over the current players.
“It went really well, the kids really appreciated getting together as a group one more time,” said Newburyport baseball coach Mark Rowe. “It’s the least we can do considering what these seniors have been through.”
Cam Rogers pitched six innings for the alumni and Scott Webster closed it out for the save. Ryan Archie and Nolan Chapman, who were not able to participate, are the other members of Newburyport baseball’s Class of 2020.
