NEWBURYPORT — Quinn Fortuna knew he’d have a chance to make a difference. With Newburyport and the Pentucket Nor’Easters tied at 4-4 in their Essex County Baseball League elimination game heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Fortuna was due up second after catcher Nick White, who immediately led off the inning with a towering double into the left field gap.
When Fortuna stepped to the plate, head coach Dave Ford initially signaled for a bunt looking to move the runner to third. When that didn’t work, Fortuna looked back and got the green light.
“He looked at me and said swing away,” Fortuna said. “So the first pitch I saw I took a hack at it and it worked out.”
Fortuna ripped a line drive to right field for the walk-off single, delivering Newburyport the 5-4 win while providing yet another spark for what is shaping up to be an epic postseason run. After dropping its playoff opener on Monday, Newburyport has now won three straight elimination games and can advance to the championship with a win Friday against top seeded Triton.
“The kids came to play,” Ford said. “We lost the first game of the playoffs, a tough game, and we came in as the two seed, but the last three games the kids have come to play. The pitching’s been great, the fielding’s been great, we finally got the bats going really well, particularly today, so it was a great game, the kids stepped up.”
Though Newburyport got the last laugh, both teams played a terrific game and came from behind every time the other pulled ahead. The Nor’Easters initially jumped out to a 2-0 lead, and after Newburyport climbed back in front 3-2 in the fourth, the Nor’Easters answered again to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth. Newburyport came back to tie the game in the sixth before ultimately picking up the win in the seventh.
The Nor’Easters initially struck in the top of the first thanks to an RBI single by Chase Dwight and a smart baserunning play by Kyle Ventola to score on a Dwight stolen base. Newburyport tied it up at 2-2 in the bottom of the third on back to back sacrifice flies by Owen Cootey and White, and Newburyport took the lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Alex Pinkham.
Trevor Kamuda (2 for 4, RBI, run) tied it up at 3-3 for the Nor’Easters with an RBI single in the top of the fifth, but the Nor’Easters couldn’t do any further damage and left the bases loaded. The team came back in the sixth, however, after Joe Lynch (2 for 3, RBI) ripped a liner that got just over the outstretched arm of the right fielder into the gap to make it 4-3.
Newburyport tied the game in the sixth after an errant throw allowed Lucas Stallard to score, and while Newburyport was unable to get the go-ahead run home despite loading the bases, the team only needed two batters in the seventh to finish the comeback.
With the win, Newburyport is now set to face Triton in the elimination bracket final Friday at a time and place to be finalized. The winner of that game will face Beverly-Salem in the championship on Monday, and whichever team emerges from the elimination bracket will need to beat Beverly-Salem twice to claim the title.
In other words, Newburyport has three of the six straight wins it will need to win the championship. For now, the team is content to focus on getting one more before worrying about what comes next.
“We just have to keep winning and keep moving forward, because one false move and we’re out,” Fortuna said. “So we’ve got to keep playing like we’re playing and we’ll be all set.”
Rowley Nor’Easters advance
The Rowley Nor’Easters completed a two-game sweep of the Manchester Marlins in the first round of the North Shore Baseball League playoffs on Wednesday night, winning Game 2 by a score of 6-0. Matt Michel led the way with a complete game, 10-strikeout shutout to pick up the win, and Nick Lam hit a grand slam in the third inning to blow the game open.
Rowley will now advance to the NSBL semifinals, which will be a best-of-five series starting on Saturday. Rowley’s opponent wasn’t finalized as of press time because all three other first round series went to decisive Game 3s and were still in action late into the evening.
Rams top Generals in Game 1
Dylan Copeland pitched the Rowley Rams past the Hamilton Generals in Game 1 of the Intertown Twilight League semifinals on Thursday, going the distance in a 8-1 win. Justin Bolla had two hits, including a home run, to lead the way on offense, and now the Rams will look to close out their series Friday at home at Eiras Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.