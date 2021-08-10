Summer Champs!

Courtesy PhotoThe Newburyport high school Summer Rec League had it's championship game last Wednesday at Nock Middle School, and Team Lessard beat Team Goodwin, 56–52, to win the championship and cap an unbeaten season. The members of Team Lessard, pictured above, are (from left): Tarek Leanna, Zach Markos, Alex Lessard (captain), Tommy Jahn, Brendan Kealey and Sam Majahad. Missing from the photo are Brendan Robinson and Sam Walker.