ROWLEY — This has already been a productive summer on the diamond for Derek Tardy, and the stats are going to look even better after last night’s win.
“Earlier in the day I went down to the Pines (Park) to throw a bullpen session to get ready for the game tonight and make sure everything was good to go,” said Tardy. “It definitely worked out. I felt really good out there tonight.”
Tardy, a Groveland native, struck out seven and allowed just three hits to lead Newburyport Legion Post 150 to a 6-2 win over Saugus Tuesday night in a lightning-shortened, five-inning game. Both runs he allowed were unearned, as Newburyport moved to 4-6 with three scheduled games still left in District 8’s regular season.
A rising-senior at Pentucket, Tardy played on varsity this spring, but is looking to put in plenty of summer work to make a major impact next year.
“Anything I possible can work on I’m trying to work on this summer,” he said. “Pitching from the stretch, I need to work on that, and just trying to get a lot of live at-bats.
“I’m just trying to pitch as much as I can.”
Tardy certainly got plenty of help from his offense Tuesday night, most notably in the form of a 2-for-3 day at the plate for Joe Abt. The slugging left-hander from Newbury opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when he was singled home from Nick Galta, then he laced a single that scored Zach Fay as part of a three-run third inning that gave Newburyport the lead for good.
Like Tardy, Abt is trying his best to make the most of these summer reps.
“Honestly, I’m just trying to stay in the weight room this summer,” said Abt, a rising-senior at Triton. “I go to this place, Powerhouse Sports (in Seabrook). I train there almost every day. I’m just trying to get some swings in, keep lifting and hitting and keep my arm in shape to hopefully get recruited at some point.”
Post 150 jumped to an early 1-0 lead, but fell behind in the top of the third when two errors led to two Saugus runs.
It would have been a 3-1 deficit for Newburyport, but Trevor Kamuda gunned down a runner at the plate from center field to end the inning.
But Newburyport immediately took the lead back in the bottom half after Tardy walked to start the inning and Fay was hit by a pitch. Kamuda advanced the runners after a groundout, Dylan Watson drove in Tardy before Abt’s big single, then Tim Chianca singled in Abt to cap the inning.
Newburyport would add two more runs in the fourth thanks to a Andrew Masher double to increase the lead to 6-2 as rain started to fall.
Tardy then pitched a 1-2-3 top half before the game was called with two outs in the bottom of the fifth with dangerous lightning nearby.
Post 150 will host Lynn next Tuesday at 6 p.m. from Eiras Park.
