State finalists, future college stars and playmakers of every kind. This decade we had the pleasure of enjoying some seriously talented soccer players in our region. Here is the Daily News All-Decade Boys Soccer Team for the 2010s:
First Team
Josh Croteau, Pentucket, Forward, 2011: Enjoyed one of greatest single seasons in area history as a senior in 2010, scoring 24 goals with four assists to lead Pentucket to 13-4-2, which at that time was the best record under longtime coach Christian Langlois. Named CAL Division 1 MVP, Daily News MVP, Eagle-Tribune All-Star, EMass All-Star and All-State honors for his efforts. Scored four goals in a game against Manchester Essex. Went on to play Division 2 college soccer at UMass Lowell.
Matt Bitchell, Georgetown, Forward, 2012: Outstanding striker remains the top player in Georgetown boys soccer history. Two-time All-CAL selection scored 51 career goals and 20 assists, leading Royals to best season ever as a senior in 2011. Earned CAL Small MVP and Boston Herald All-Scholastic honors after helping Royals win CAL Small title and reach Division 3 state final. Team finished 19-2-3, with wins over Masconomet, North Andover, Lynnfield and Rockport, all of whom ranked among top teams in the state that year. Went on to play for Connecticut College.
Ryan Browner, Georgetown, Midfield, 2012: Five-year varsity player was heart and soul of Georgetown soccer throughout tenure. Served as lead playmaker at center midfield on top Georgetown team in program history. Earned All-CAL honors as a senior in 2011 to help lead Royals to CAL Small title and Division 3 state finals. Team went 19-2-3, with wins over Masconomet, North Andover, Lynnfield and Rockport, all of whom ranked among state’s best. Also a CAL All-Star in 2010. Went on to play college baseball at Southern Maine. Also named to Daily News All-Decade Baseball team. Currently serves as Georgetown High athletic director.
Colin MacDonald, Pentucket, Forward/Defense, 2012: Three-year starter scored 29 goals and 18 assists for Pentucket. Led Sachems to two straight state tournament appearances, including Division 2 North quarterfinal appearance as a senior in 2011. Earned All-CAL honors as a senior and CAL All-Star as a junior. EMass All-Star. Went on to play four years of college soccer at Western New England as a defender, playing 85 games with 79 starts while adding 11 goals and six assists for his career.
Matt Farrell, Pentucket, Forward, 2013: Four-year varsity starter was unstoppable goal-scoring force. Two-time All-CAL selection scored 36 career goals with 12 assists. Led Pentucket to three straight tournament appearances, including Division 2 North semifinals as a senior in 2012. Earned All-EMass and All-State honors. Went on to become four-year starter at WPI, scoring 21 goals and four assists in 69 career games.
Andrew Nowak, Georgetown, Midfield/Defense, 2013: Outstanding all-around talent played key role in leading Georgetown soccer to best season in program history. Named All-CAL in 2012 and earned CAL All-Star honors in 2010 and 2011. Started on 2011 team that reached Division 3 state final. Scored in penalty kicks to help beat previously undefeated Cardinal Spellman in 2011 Division 3 state semifinals. Led Georgetown back to state tournament as top senior on 2012 team the following year.
Adam Traxler, Newburyport, Forward, 2014: Four-year starter was three-time All-CAL and two-time All-Eastern Mass selection. Two-year captain scored 47 career goals, second in program history. Set single-season program record with 19 goals as a sophomore in 2011. Led Newburyport to two state tournament appearances, including run to Division 3 North semifinal as a junior in 2012. Went on to star for Eastern Connecticut State University, where he earned Second Team All-Little East honors as a freshman.
Luke Reiniger, Triton, Midfield, 2016: Two-time All-CAL selection was top playmaker for Triton throughout middle of the decade. Two-year captain was team’s leading scorer as a junior and was selected as an Agganis Boys Soccer All-Star in 2016. Led Triton to two state tournament appearances, including a 9-7-3 season as a senior in 2015. Went on to star for WPI men’s soccer, playing in 62 career games (45 starts) over four seasons with 12 goals and 12 assists.
Aiden Guthro, Newburyport, Goalie, 2019: Considered one of the top goalkeepers in Newburyport High history. Earned All-CAL and Daily News MVP honors as a senior after earning CAL All-Star as a junior and sophomore. Smashed program record for career shutouts (23), blowing past previous record of 14. Recorded nine shutouts as a senior, setting a new single-season program record. Led Newburyport to back to back state tournament appearances as an upperclassman after the Clippers hadn’t made the tournament the prior five years. Currently plays for Brandeis University, where he is expected to compete for starting job this fall.
Pat Dillon, Pentucket, Defense, 2019: Stalwart defender played in more games than any other in Pentucket soccer history, appearing in 81 games with 79 starts, both school records. Two-year captain earned All-CAL honors as a senior and CAL All-Star honors as a junior. EMass All-Star led Pentucket to four straight tournament appearances, including Division 3 North semifinals as a senior. Scored game-winning goal in Pentucket’s epic victory over Newburyport in 2018 ALS Cup.
Second Team
Pat Martin, Triton, Forward, 2011: Four-year varsity player and three-year starter was heart and soul of Triton program throughout tenure. Battled through multiple serious injuries in high school but still finished at No. 5 on program’s career points leaderboard. Earned All-CAL honors as a senior in 2010 after scoring 10 goals with six assists. Named Team MVP.
Yazid Eidah, Newburyport, Midfield, 2011: Two-time Daily News All-Star was Newburyport’s top playmaker at the start of the decade. Earned All-CAL and team MVP honors as senior captain in 2010, scoring 14 goals with four assists. Noted for terrific ball skills. Recorded hat trick plus an assist in 2010 season opener after having spent all of preseason fasting for Ramadan. Went on to play Division 3 college soccer at Keene State.
Brendan Sullivan, Pentucket, Forward, 2015: Two-time All-CAL selection was Pentucket’s top scorer during the middle of the decade. Dominant striker tallied 14 goals and five assists in 2014 to earn Daily News MVP honors, and the year prior he also scored 12 goals with 12 assists, earning Eagle-Tribune and Daily News All-Star recognition. Once described by coach Christian Langlois as “a man among boys.” Helped lead Pentucket to four straight state tournament appearances.
Cody Sedler, Pentucket, Goalie, 2015: Three-year starter at goalie for Pentucket, earning the job as a freshman while earning All-CAL honors as a sophomore and junior. Posted 1.1 career goals against average and helped lead Sachems to state tournament all three years. Earned Daily News Co-MVP honors as a junior in 2013. Did not play for Pentucket as senior, choosing to focus on club season with Seacoast United.
Kyle Sedler, Pentucket, Forward, 2016: Three-year starter enjoyed monster senior year, scoring 23 goals to earn Daily News and CAL Kinney Division MVP honors for 2015. Team co-captain scored in 14 of Pentucket’s 17 games, helping Sachems to Division 3 North tournament and 12-4-3 overall record. Also earned EMass All-Star and All-State honors. Finished with 33 career goals and nine assists.
Ryan Slack, Georgetown, Midfield, 2016: Two-time All-CAL selection. Served as Georgetown’s top playmaker in the midfield after having initially starred as a defensive player. Helped lead Georgetown to Division 3 North championship as a sophomore in 2013. Brilliant student-athlete also starred in basketball and baseball and was named Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Month for January of 2016.
Liam McDonough, Pentucket, Defense, 2018: Four-year starter was only Pentucket player to finish as a three-time CAL honoree. Two-time All-CAL selection as an upperclassman after earning CAL All-Star as a sophomore. Two-year captain led Sachems to four straight tournament appearances. Scored seven goals as a senior in 2017. Currently plays Division 3 college soccer at Mass Maritime.
Pat Filetti, Newburyport, Midfield/Defense, 2018: Terrific playmaker and defender helped lead Newburyport soccer back to the state tournament after an extended absence. Earned All-CAL honors as a senior in 2017 after helping Clippers to 8-4-6 record and Division 3 North tournament appearance. Also earned CAL All-Star as a junior in 2016. Currently plays Division 3 college soccer at Salem State, where he earned First Team All-MASCAC honors as a sophomore this past fall.
Jake Dickson, Pentucket, Forward, 2018: Four-year varsity player scored 32 career goals with 13 assists for Pentucket. Enjoyed huge senior season in 2017, earning All-CAL, Daily News MVP, EMass All-Star and All-State honors after scoring 16 goals and seven assists. Also scored 12 goals as a junior. Helped lead Pentucket to state tournament all four years of high school. Currently plays Division 3 college soccer at Keene State.
Brendan Willis, Georgetown, Forward/Goalie, 2019: Four-year starter earned CAL honors every year of high school. Three-time All-CAL selection after earning CAL All-Star honors as a freshman. Ranked among league’s top goalies throughout tenure. Emerged as two-way star as a senior, serving as both Georgetown’s starting goalie and its leading scorer as a senior in 2018. Three-sport star was also standout in baseball and basketball.
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year playing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
