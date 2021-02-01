Cam Keliher wasn’t going to surprise anyone in the Cape Ann League this winter. A junior guard entering his third year on varsity, Keliher has been one of Amesbury boys basketball’s top scorers since his freshman year and was widely expected to succeed his older brother Jaden as the team’s go-to guy.
But expected or not, Keliher’s breakout performance has been remarkable nonetheless.
Since Amesbury finally got on the court after a School Committee-imposed two-week delay to the season, Keliher has taken his game to new heights. Though the results haven’t always been there in the win column, Keliher has consistently ranked among the league’s top scorers with 16.0 points per game, including a season-high 28-point outburst against Lynnfield.
“He’s obviously our best player,” said Amesbury coach Tom Comeau. “He doesn’t take a day off, he works every day and it shows. He played AAU all summer and he’s in the weight room when he’s not, and that hard work is paying off.”
Primarily a 3-point shooting threat during his freshman and sophomore years, Keliher has made himself a much more well-rounded player capable of driving to the basket and scoring at all three levels.
He’s also proven capable of taking over games late, consistently turning in big fourth quarters to keep Amesbury in close games. Most notably he scored nine of his 28 points in the fourth quarter of Amesbury’s 75-68 loss to Lynnfield – helping turn a 15-point loss into a tight game down the stretch – and he also went 8 for 8 at the free throw line down the stretch to help seal Amesbury’s 73-64 win over Rockport.
“We want him to have the ball at the end of the game and he’s confident enough that he wants it,” Comeau said.
Comeau said he’s not surprised by Keliher’s improvement and that he’s played well despite some really tough circumstances. Between the late start to the season, the tendency for opposing defenses to key in on him, the lack of meaningful practice time available to help draw up plays to alleviate that pressure, and the pandemic in general, Keliher hasn’t exactly gotten an ideal junior season.
Despite that, Keliher has thrived anyway, and Comeau said he expects even bigger things out of him next year as a senior.
Clippers on the verge
For all practical purposes, Newburyport boys basketball has effectively clinched its third straight CAL Kinney title. The only outcome where the Clippers wouldn’t win the league now is if they lost out and if Pentucket played and completed a full 10-game league schedule and won all of its remaining games.
Unlikely as that is, it’s technically not a mathematical certainty, but if Newburyport wins Monday night against Triton then it will be. Newburyport enters a perfect 7-0 and has won its last two games in blowout fashion, beating Pentucket by 36 last Tuesday and Amesbury by 28 the game prior. Triton (3-5) has done a great job at keeping games competitive, however, with three of its losses coming by one possession, including two in overtime.
Clash of titans
The Newburyport and Pentucket girls basketball teams have been in a class all their own this winter. The Clippers enter the week a perfect 6-0, beating opponents by an average of 28.3 points per game while holding opponents to just 20.6 points. Pentucket is in much the same position, coming in at 7-0, beating opponents by 28.8 points per game and holding the opposition to just 25.4 points.
Now, after their originally scheduled showdown was postponed, the two CAL Kinney contenders are finally scheduled to meet this Wednesday.
In what could turn out to be a de facto CAL Kinney title game, Newburyport and Pentucket will face off Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Pentucket Regional High School. The game will be live streamed over Pentucket’s social media.
While the winner will become the heavy favorite to win the CAL, the two teams won’t necessarily be out of the woods. Both squads are scheduled to conclude their regular seasons with matchups against Amesbury and North Reading, the league’s other top teams and both sectional finalists from last season.
Amesbury surging
Speaking of Amesbury, the Indians girls basketball team has finally gotten into a groove after a tough start to the season. Amesbury’s first game wound up being delayed more than two weeks after the Amesbury School Committee voted to pause sports due to high levels of local virus cases, and when the Indians did get back on the court they ran right into the Newburyport buzzsaw for a 46-18 loss.
Since then, however, Amesbury has won four straight to seize control of the CAL Baker title race, including a hard fought 48-46 win over North Reading on Friday night. Amesbury (4-1) now has a three-game lead over second-place Manchester Essex in the loss column and can further solidify its place atop the standings with a win over the Hornets this Thursday.
Daly impressing early
After graduating the majority of its top scorers from last year, there have been ample opportunities for new players to step up and take on a bigger role with Pentucket boys basketball. Despite a two-week COVID-19 pause that significantly delayed the start of its season, it does appear the team has at least one newcomer taking advantage in junior Nick Daly.
The first-year varsity player is averaging a team-high 11.6 points per game, with 13 points in his varsity debut against North Reading and 13 points again in Friday’s 47-46 win over Triton, including the game-winner with three seconds left. Daly and senior Silas Bucco (11.6 points) have been the team’s top performers so far and should give Pentucket the chance to be competitive, especially once the team shakes off the rust from its long layoff.
