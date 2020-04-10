Before the world got turned on its head, Kelsi McNamara was busy doing the two things she does best.
Playing basketball and learning about education.
It didn’t matter that the former Pentucket star was over 3,000 miles from home at Oxford Brookes University in England. She was, true to form, doing both exceedingly well. While studying for her masters in Educational Leadership, McNarama was simultaneously a player/coach for Oxford’s team while also playing for the Thames Valley Cavaliers — a semi-pro club team that plays in the top division of the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL).
But as the health crisis continued to get worse, McNamara decided it was safest to come home.
She arrived back to West Newbury a couple of days ago, luckily catching one of the only flights still leaving Oxford.
“It was literally one of the only flights available,” said McNamara. “I was hesitant at first to come back, but I didn’t want to be stuck inside in a smaller area like I was. My sister and my parents were saying that you should probably come home. Thankfully, there was a flight available.”
But while the ending to her year abroad was abrupt, McNamara still made the most of it.
“It’s a very beautiful and historic place,” said McNamara. “I really enjoyed it. ... All of the little differences at the beginning were a little overwhelming, but once I got used to it the day-to-day routine was pretty similar.”
And, of course, McNamara’s silky-smooth jumper can travel anywhere on the globe and be just fine.
After an absolutely stellar career at St. Joseph’s of Maine, where she now holds the program’s scoring record (2,067 points), McNamara wasn’t ready to give up playing.
Luckily, Oxford Brookes provided her an opportunity to play, but she also wanted to test her skill against the best competition she could find.
The Women’s British Basketball League (WBBL) is the top women’s league in Great Britain, but does not accept former U.S. Division 3 athletes to play. That was a tad frustrating for McNamara, but she quickly established herself as one of the top scorers for both the Cavaliers in the WNBL and for her undefeated Oxford Brooks team.
She also picked up a new passion that should make father John, the highly successful girls coach at Pentucket, very happy to hear.
“After I had finished at St. Joe’s I didn’t want to stop playing basketball,” said McNamara, who got her undergrad in Elementary Education.
“I felt like I had more to do. And being able to coach was a new experience that I loved. Coaching sort of goes hand-in-hand with what I’m studying.
“It’s definitely something that I want to continue to do.”
McNamara fully intends to continue playing and coaching for as long as she can.
But, if this is the end to her competitive playing career, then what a tremendous run it was.
She left Pentucket as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,258 points, and helped lead the Sachems to the Division 3 state title as a freshman in 2012.
Things only got better in college, where she broke the school record in scoring (2,067), assists (621) and 3-pointers (321), and was named Second Team All-American as a senior.
Over her four years, she led St. Joe’s to a 103-15 overall record, three GNAC championships and four NCAA Division 3 tournament appearances.
“I look back and definitely miss (St. Joe’s) every day,” said McNamara.
“It was the best experience. ... While it was all happening, I didn’t think too much of the personal accomplishments. Looking back on it now, I’m definitely proud of it.
“But I was more proud of what we were able to accomplish as a team and all of the championships that we won.”
