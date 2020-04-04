Ten Questions with Amesbury softball's Meghan McElaney

With school and spring sports postponed until at least early May, life has taken a radical turn for all of our area’s high school athletes, who expected to be gearing up for their seasons by now. Over the coming weeks we will be speaking to local athletes and coaches about how the shutdown is affecting them. Today, we hear from Amesbury’s Meghan McElaney, a senior on the Amesbury softball team who recently earned Daily News Girls Hockey All-Star honors as a defenseman for the Masconomet girls hockey co-op.
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
I was home with my family when I started reading all of the tweets. As a hockey player, my first reaction was thinking about all of the winter sports state championships that would never get to be played. Like my cousin, Kevin McElaney on the Walpole boys hockey team, who worked so hard to have his season cut short one game and not being able to play for the state title in the Garden.
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
Our Masco hockey team’s banquet was canceled, which is disappointing because players attend five different high schools so we don’t see each other as often. I have been out of school for weeks with several more to go, and now my last softball season at AHS has been cut short, if not canceled completely! It’s hard to believe I may never get to catch fly balls off of our machine with my outfield squad or hit off the tee with Julia Campbell. It just doesn’t feel real yet.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
Normally our softball team would be almost three weeks into the season, gearing up for a challenging schedule of scrimmages before the season would start for us on April 9. So we would have three-hour practices every day after school. We are lucky to have coaches that are so dedicated to our softball program. Thank you to our Coaches Jacquie, T, Jim & Nikki!
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
I had really high expectations for our team, hoping for another winning season, another CAL title and another successful postseason run. Now, all I want is one more chance to take the field with my teammates.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
I have been trying to stay active so I continue to work out and go outside every day. I also keep busy with my family watching movies and playing games.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
As a three-sport athlete, it has been strange to have so much free time. I’ve been going on runs, doing home workouts and going on hikes with my family.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I have gone golfing, played soccer and have hit off the tee in my backyard. I’ve also been watching hockey highlights.
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
I have been baking and doing some crafts.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
Criminal Minds or Blackish.
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
I am committed to Nichols College to study psychology and play ice hockey.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.