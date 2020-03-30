With school and spring sports postponed until at least early May, life has taken a radical turn for all of our area’s high school athletes, who expected to be gearing up for their seasons by now. Over the coming weeks we will be speaking to local athletes and coaches about how the shutdown is affecting them. Today, we hear from Nick White, a junior at Newburyport High and the starting catcher for the Newburyport baseball team.
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
When news first broke I was attending the local NBBA basketball championship at Newburyport High School. My friends and I saw the notification on our phones saying “No School Friday,” but little did we know that was just the beginning of the closings. We were almost excited to have a long weekend, but that was before we knew all of the repercussions the virus would cause.
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
Due to the pandemic, I am very rarely allowed out of the house. I can’t hang out with my friends. Also, I cannot see my grandparents face to face (for their safety of course), and I am unable to play my favorite sport, baseball.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
Normally, I would be in school right now, enjoying the company of my classmates and probably heading back to Spanish class following our lunch. After school at 2:45, baseball practice would start and we would head down to the field and begin stretching.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
My goals were to improve as a leader on this team, as well as taking my game to the next level. This includes becoming a more consistent hitter and a better catcher. My goals still remain the same in that regard, but the hopes of a deep playoff run were diminished upon the hearing of the cancelation of MIAA spring playoffs.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
I have been catching up on sleep, which I tend to struggle with during the school year. I have also been lifting five times a week, working on my hitting and throwing. That way, I won’t lose the progress I have made with stretching my arm throughout the offseason. Additionally, I have been doing a lot of schoolwork every week day. The teachers have been doing a great job of answering any questions that I have via email. For example, Mr. Littlefield and Mr. Cole have provided virtual classrooms where we can ask questions as we go over the new units.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
I am lifting often, stretching, playing catch and even going for runs around the block. I’m not a huge fan of long distance running, but I made an exception for these couple of weeks.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
That is a common issue my friends and I are constantly discussing over the phone. I’ve started watching reruns of old games that ESPN has recently begun televising. For example, just last night I was watching the 2013 ALCS Red Sox game. Sox vs. Tigers. Even though I knew the outcome, I still got just as excited as I did the first time when I saw Big Papi blast one over centerfield.
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
As a matter of fact, I have started running and reading. Two activities that I usually overlook, and have taken for granted. I began and finished this new book I read that takes place right here in Newburyport in just under a week. Which goes to show you a). How good the book was and b). How much free time I have during these couple of weeks.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
My go to show is All American. It’s a relatively new TV series about a highschool kid named Spencer James, who lives in one of the toughest parts of LA, Crenshaw. But because of his gift on the football field, a Beverly Hills coach gives him a chance of a lifetime, and a way out.
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
My future plans include catching up with my grandparents and my classmates as well as trying to win a CAL championship this spring.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.