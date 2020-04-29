Ten Questions with Newburyport boys lacrosse coach Josh Wedge

With school and spring sports done for the year, life has taken a radical turn for all of our area’s high school athletes. Over the coming weeks we will be speaking to local athletes and coaches about how the shutdown is affecting them. Today, we hear from Newburyport boys lacrosse coach Josh Wedge, who was heading into his second season with the Clippers before the season was canceled.
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
I was driving down High Street in Newburyport. I had just come from Newburyport High School where I informed our boys lacrosse players that our season was going to be delayed at least two weeks. They were working hard at the field like they had pretty much been doing the whole month. My phone rang and it was a recorded message from the Hamilton-Wenham Superintendent. I work at Miles River Middle School in Hamilton.
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
Well, obviously as a teacher and a coach my days are quite different than they would normally. Teaching PE remotely is world different than in person. It’s been an adjustment for sure. Getting to spend a lot of time with my children, ages 8, 4, and 2. They don’t get to usually see their dad much this time of year so they are pretty excited about that aspect of things.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
Teaching, coaching, watching film, planning practice, game planning, etc.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
I felt coming into the year we were the best team in the CAL with a lot of young guys (only one returning senior). My goals for the team were a CAL title and a Division 3 North Championship. Now, I am just hoping I get to coach the team again this year, even for one day.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
Like everyone else, it becomes a little like the movie Groundhog Day. Pretty much the same thing every day. Lots of time with the kids. Walks, bike rides, hikes, etc. We are getting focused on some home projects now that would have had to wait until summer before. Also, trying to stay in touch with family, friends, coworkers, fellow coaches and players.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
Lots of walks and bike rides with an occasional streamed workout mixed in. Live near the Artichoke and in six years I had never been around the entire thing. Forty days into this coronavirus situation I have been around it about a half dozen times.
7. With no NBA, NHL or MLB, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
The Last Dance just premiered on ESPN, so pretty excited about that. Hoping these kids that think LeBron James is the best player ever take some of their time to watch and realize that is impossible. Besides that I’ve tried to stay away from sports content because it just reminds me that we should have practice and games going on daily. I do look at a lot of lacrosse Instagram coaching content to stay sharp, but better not to think about too much. Better for the mental health. Coaching this team is something I look have been looking forward to since last June, and the prospect of having to wait until next March isn’t a happy feeling.
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
Not really. Have actually been picking up some old hobbies. Have played more wall ball in the past month than probably the last decade.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
Ozark on Netflix just finished a great season 3. The Last Dance is must watch, and besides that lots of kids movies with the family.
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
Hoping to find some way to dive back into lacrosse. Whether that is playing or coaching.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
