Ten Questions with Newburyport girls lacrosse's Sam King

With school and spring sports postponed until at least early May, life has taken a radical turn for all of our area’s high school athletes, who expected to be gearing up for their seasons by now. Over the coming weeks we will be speaking to local athletes and coaches about how the shutdown is affecting them. Today, we hear from Newburyport girls lacrosse standout Sam King, a junior attacker who scored 61 goals as a sophomore last spring.
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
I was at my house when I first heard of the news. I didn’t really think much of it at the time but as the day went on started to get more and more worried.
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
Personally it makes me nervous. It scares me that the things I love and look forward to the most are being canceled or pushed back.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
I would normally be starting my weekday off at school and then heading out to lacrosse practice.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
Getting far with our new team and bonding as whole.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
I’ve mostly been doing my online school work and FaceTiming friends.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
I’ve been just shooting around and doing some agility workouts.
7. With no NBA, NHL or MLB, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
So far I have watched repeats of almost all the college lacrosse games this season and ESPN has been showing the top MMA fights from this past year. I’ve also watched a lot of our film from last season.
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
Yes! I’ve actually been trying to learn the piano for the past couple of days. I’ve also done quite a bit of baking as well.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
My go-to movie is Hair Spray (the newest one) and my favorite TV shows are Ru Paul’s Drag Race and Live PD.
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
I’m looking forward to my club season with the Middlesex Bears and hopefully finishing out my high school lacrosse season.
