Ten Questions with Newburyport girls tennis captain Ann de Kanter

With school and spring sports postponed until at least early May, life has taken a radical turn for all of our area’s high school athletes, who expected to be gearing up for their seasons by now. Over the coming weeks we will be speaking to local athletes and coaches about how the shutdown is affecting them. Today, we hear from Ann de Kanter, a senior captain and the top returning singles player on the three-time defending CAL Kinney champion Newburyport girls tennis team.
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
When I first heard that school was being canceled for three weeks, I was on my way to Maine with my family for my birthday weekend. I was really surprised, I knew the situation was bad, but once school was canceled for three weeks I was shocked.
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
I come from a Dutch Mexican American family, so we have family all around the world. Most importantly, my sister, Emilie, is at university in the Netherlands right now, and with the recent shutdowns in the U.S. and Holland, I won’t be seeing her for awhile, which is really hard.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
Preparing for the tennis season and getting ready to go to Europe to tour the colleges that I have been accepted to. I was also planning to go on the Galapagos trip with the high school during April break, but that has been moved to the summer.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
I was really focused on preparing the tennis team for our upcoming matches, and to defend the CAL title. We’ve won CALs for the past three years, so one of my main goals was to work hard to be champions again. I was also looking forward to having new players on the team, and finishing AP exams.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
I have been doing lots of homework and scholarship applications, and spending a lot of time with my family.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
I go for a daily run outside and work out with the weights at my house. Luckily we have an at home gym, or I would definitely go crazy without exercise. I’ve also been going on some hikes in New Hampshire and Maine when the weather is nice.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I’ve been reading articles and watching highlights of some of my favorite athletes, like Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal.
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
I have started doing some jewelry crafts to pass the time, but I’ve been mostly doing schoolwork.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
My go to show is Psych, which my sister got me into when we were younger. I watched the movie 8 Mile recently which was really good.
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
Going to Europe to tour schools, and see my sister as soon as possible.
