Ten Questions with Newburyport girls tennis coach Carly Fair

With school and spring sports postponed until at least early May, life has taken a radical turn for all of our area’s high school athletes, who expected to be gearing up for their seasons by now. Over the coming weeks we will be speaking to local athletes and coaches about how the shutdown is affecting them. Today, we hear from Newburyport girls tennis coach Carly Fair.
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
I remember waking up on Thursday, March 12, to news alerts that the NBA season had been postponed and we were no longer able to fly to Europe. This sticks out to me very vividly as the moment where things became serious and I knew that big changes were about to come. By the time school was canceled and the season was postponed, I had been paying enough attention to what was going on that I was not really surprised. It kind of seemed inevitable at that point.
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
It has affected many aspects of my daily life in ways that most others’ lives are affected. I don’t go into work every day and instead try to connect with students through email and video chatting from home. On a positive note, I get to sleep a bit later and have a more leisurely morning. I don’t go see my friends or play tennis or get to go out to eat, but nothing too major at this time.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
Right now, I would be at work at the high school and I would be coaching. We would be [just about ready for our first match] of the season for tennis.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
I wanted us to win the CAL again and go back to the state tournament. I think at the moment, I’m going to continue to have those as goals.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
Oddly enough, for being at home most of the time, I feel pretty busy. I work from home during the weekdays. Most days I will then work on a jigsaw puzzle and read. Some days I take a walk or a bike ride depending on the weather. I have also been journaling daily about my experience and my feelings around things. I cook and I FaceTime with my parents three times a day.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
Not as much as I should be. When all of this started, I made a list of exercises I could do at my house with very minimal equipment. I did that for one day. I have to find a way to make that more a part of my routine. I do take walks and have taken a bike ride a couple of times.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I’ve been reading a lot of Tom Brady news and other NFL free agency news. As much as it made me sad that he left, it was refreshing to have some stories show up on my newsfeed that were not coronavirus related. The tennis channel also has a ton of reruns of previous matches that have happened, but I haven’t really been watching.
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
Nothing new really.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
I’ve been watching New Girl. It’s nice to have something funny and lighthearted to watch right now.
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
The first thing I’m going to do is go out to eat at a nice restaurant and hopefully go see my parents. I’m hopeful that things will settle down so I can travel this summer as I have a couple of trips planned.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
