Ten Questions with Newburyport softball's Cali Caponigro

With school and spring sports postponed until at least early May, life has taken a radical turn for all of our area’s high school athletes, who expected to be gearing up for their seasons by now. Over the coming weeks we will be speaking to local athletes and coaches about how the shutdown is affecting them. Today, we hear from Newburyport junior Cali Caponigro, one of the softball team's top returning batters who is coming off a standout winter season with the Masconomet girls hockey co-op.
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
I was at home watching the news, and my first thought was 'what about the spring season?' I was shocked and confused on how bad the situation really was.
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
It's taken away the majority of my softball season, and even though I’m a junior there is still a limited amount of time we have to play throughout our high school years. For that to be taken away was devastating, and I can only imagine what it’s been like for some of the seniors who have been dealing with this situation.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
Right now, my softball team would’ve been [about a week into] the season. Since we haven’t had tryouts, we don’t have a team and we don’t have the ability to play.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
My goals coming into the spring were to focus on school and keep my grades up, and focus on my team and how we can push each other to be better athletes and good people.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
These past few weeks have been very laid back. I’ve been doing the online assignments from my teachers, and been trying to keep up with throwing and fielding skills, forcing my parents to play catch with me.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
I’ve been trying to complete at-home workouts in my room and throwing and fielding with my parents.
7. With no NBA, NHL or MLB, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I’ve been watching the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup games on NESN and some highlights from my hockey games this season.
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
My family has started movie night since we can’t go out or do anything. I’ve been watching Netflix a lot too, but no new hobbies.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
My go-to movie is either The Proposal or Miracle on Ice. My go-to show is probably Quantico or Grey’s Anatomy.
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
My plans are to start softball season and just enjoy the fact that hopefully there is a season to play.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.