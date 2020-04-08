Ten Questions with Newburyport softball's Julianne Heath

With school and spring sports postponed until at least early May, life has taken a radical turn for all of our area’s high school athletes, who expected to be gearing up for their seasons by now. Over the coming weeks we will be speaking to local athletes and coaches about how the shutdown is affecting them. Today, we hear from Newburyport softball’s Julianne Heath, an outfielder who was looking forward to stepping into a captain role this spring.
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
I was in my room, with my phone blowing up with text messages and Snapchats from different people. I quickly searched around to see if it was true, and texted my co-captain and coach. I was devastated to hear the season was going to be postponed and updated all of the girls interested in playing. We added workouts to our Instagram page and ways to improve their hitting in hope they would use this time to prepare for the season.
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
This has affected my personal life tremendously, I consider myself an extrovert and miss my teachers and friends everyday. Before school closed I led captain’s practices almost five days a week and wouldn’t get home until around dinner time. But that being said, I have made the most out of this and I have bonded with my parents more, and have been able to get a lot of work done. I’m still training for softball too.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
I would most likely be roaming around the halls at NHS, bothering my favorite teachers and waiting for softball practice to start. Once it started I’d be in my happy place and end up hanging with my teammates until 7.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
My goals for the upcoming season were to make sure all the girls who wanted to try out for softball were conditioned/in shape, have an understanding of the sport and comfortable with each other. These goals haven’t changed but with the situation at hand, it’s hard to get them all together to work on drills and get to know each other.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
I’ve been baking a lot! I’ve been able to experiment with different recipes that I’ve never tried before. I’ve also been cleaning and organizing all of my belongings, straightening my hair and of course doing my school work. With my friends on FaceTime in the background.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
I’ve gone on a couple of runs and I’ve been batting a lot. With the high school weight room not open, I haven’t been able to weight train so I’ve only been doing at home body weight workouts.
7. With no NBA, NHL or MLB, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I actually don’t really watch professional sports, but occasionally I’ll search on YouTube for volleyball or softball games.
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
I received a calligraphy book for Christmas and have been doing that a lot to pass the time, but I’ve mostly been baking, cleaning, and doing school work.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
I love, love, love Criminal Minds, Law and Order SVU, Ozark, and Shameless!
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
I’m planning on playing my senior season of softball at Newburyport High School, graduating and saying temporary goodbyes to my teachers, and hanging out with my friends for the summer. I also plan on going to Greece in August and studying baking, pastries, food and beverage management at Johnson and Wales University in Providence.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
