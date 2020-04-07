Ten Questions with Newburyport track's Emma Cutter

With school and spring sports postponed until at least early May, life has taken a radical turn for all of our area’s high school athletes, who expected to be gearing up for their seasons by now. Over the coming weeks we will be speaking to local athletes and coaches about how the shutdown is affecting them. Today, we hear from Newburyport girls track’s Emma Cutter, a senior captain and hurdler who helped lead the indoor track team to its second straight CAL Kinney title this winter.
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
I was walking into my job when the athletic director posted on social media that the MIAA announced it was postponing spring sports. I was shocked, I knew this was a huge deal but that just kinda hit home.
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
Life has been put on hold. My parents are dealing with this crisis in their work environments (critical care nurse and a firefighter). I see firsthand how big this crisis is and how many have been affected.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
Running with the high school varsity track team and preparing for our first home meet against Masconomet. Thats an important meet that would set the stage for the season.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
Finishing my last outdoor track season and to qualify for states in both the 100 and 400 hurdles. I also wanted to lower both my times in those events to prepare to run track at the collegiate level next year at Franklin Pierce. Having to run on my own and not having my teammates by my side during all this time has changed things though.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
Basically just keeping up with online school work.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
I have been running each day approximately 3-4 miles a day. I have also been doing at home workouts in the living room.
7. With no NBA, NHL, or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
Watching YouTube videos of my favorite track and field athletes. My favorite one is the World Championship when Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin battled it out and broke the world record in the 400 hurdles.
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
I have taken on one of my grandparents pastimes — puzzles. I’m not very good at them, but it makes the time go by faster.
9. What’s your go- to movie or show to stream?
Netflix has definitely helped pass time and get through the stay home order.
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
I would like to get back on track with school and sports. This is a big year — senior year. I’d like to be able to finish the year with my friends and prepare for the next step in college.
