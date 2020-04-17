Ten Questions with Pentucket girls lacrosse's Anna Wyner

With school and spring sports postponed until at least early May, life has taken a radical turn for all of our area’s high school athletes, who expected to be gearing up for their seasons by now. Over the coming weeks we will be speaking to local athletes and coaches about how the shutdown is affecting them. Today we hear from Pentucket senior Anna Wyner, a senior captain on the girls lacrosse team and a member of the 2019 state champion Pentucket girls basketball team.
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
When I heard everything was shutting down, I was in my living room with my parents watching the news. At first I was upset and I had a lot of trouble believing it. But then, when I thought about more, I knew it was necessary and the best thing to do for everyone’s health.
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
This situation has already taken away a huge chunk of my senior lacrosse season, which is devastating. When it comes to school, it has also affected my AP exams and resulted in them having to be a timed 45-minute test online. I can no longer hang out with my friends, talk to my teachers face-to-face or do any activities with more than one or two people.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
Right now, I would be going to school from 7:30 a.m. until 2:15 p.m., then I would be going to either a lacrosse practice, scrimmage or game. After that, I would get all of my homework and studying done for the night, and then repeat that the next day.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
Coming into the spring one of my goals was to build unbreakable team chemistry on our lacrosse team. Not only being a captain, but also being a senior, I was looking forward to this season being the best one yet. I believe that if we are allowed to have a season, even if it’s short, we can make the tournament with the skill and dedication our program has. That is still my goal- it hasn’t changed.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
Over the past few weeks, I have been working at an ice cream shop (I’ve worked at this shop for the past couple of years), I have been doing a lot of puzzles with my sisters, watching a lot of new movies, and I’ve been working on multiple scholarship applications.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
To stay in shape, I’ve been doing at-home workouts with my sisters, going on long runs around my neighborhood and taking my dog on lots of walks.
7. With no NBA, NHL or MLB, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
My dad and I have been watching reruns of old NBA, NHL, and March Madness games, and we’ve been watching a lot of sports movies as well like “Coach Carter.”
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
Honestly, I’ve been trying to learn how to cook actual meals! I’ve never been a great cook so I figured if I were to improve upon that at all, this would be the time. I’ve also been trying to reorganize and redecorate my room, as well as journaling.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
My go-to show to stream is called Shameless. I also like to watch Food Network — for some reason I find it very entertaining.
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
My future plans post-coronavirus crisis are to, one, hang out with my friends. I can’t wait to be allowed in big groups again, I miss all of them very much. And two, go to college. I recently committed to UNH with a major in health sciences, and I am so excited to meet new people and start a new chapter in my life.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
