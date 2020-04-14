Ten Questions with Pentucket track's Nicole Tudisco

With school and spring sports postponed until at least early May, life has taken a radical turn for all of our area’s high school athletes, who expected to be gearing up for their seasons by now. Over the coming weeks we will be speaking to local athletes and coaches about how the shutdown is affecting them. Today, we hear from Pentucket girls track’s Nicole Tudisco, a team captain and a standout sprinter, jumper and hurdler.
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
I was at home with my family when I heard that everything was shutting down. It was something that I expected to happen but definitely not for the duration that it is predicted to be. The longer it has been the more shocked I am.
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
It feels very weird. We aren’t in school and have work that is suggested to do but it’s not being graded. It is weird not being in school, especially being a senior I miss seeing my friends, teachers and coaches. It definitely makes you feel like you took simple things like the school day for granted.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
I would be attending my normal school day and having track practice after school to get ready for our season.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
My goals for this spring have definitely changed because depending on when we go back we won’t have much time to prepare as a team for the season. As a senior, one of my goals is just to be able to get back on the track with all of my coaches, captains and other teammates one last time. As far as the rest of senior year, I think I speak for all of us when I say we want to be able to enjoy all the normal senior festivities (Senior Week, prom, Senior Celebration, graduation and banquets) that are at risk of not happening because of COVID-19.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
Since being home I have been doing virtual classes with my teachers, spending time with my family and working out. Finding things to do helps me to avoid procrastination and keep mind and body sharp.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
I have been doing at-home workouts with my sister since the gym and school facilities have closed. I also have found that getting outside anytime I can is super helpful. I have been going to plum island and doing runs and other workouts on the beach to have a change of scenery and work different muscles.
7. With no NBA, NHL or MLB, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I have been watching old games and sports movies instead of the typical games that would have been on during this time.
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
I haven’t really taken up any new hobbies but I have been trying to read in some downtime to help unwind.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
My go-to movie or show is pretty much anything on Netflix. I like to watch reruns of older shows (like Grey’s Anatomy) as well as any Documentaries/ Docu-series.
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
After all of this is over I hope to fall back into my old routine. I cannot wait to spend time with my friends, practice and compete with my teammates, and finish out senior year on a good note.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
