With school and spring sports postponed until at least early May, life has taken a radical turn for all of our area’s high school athletes, who expected to be gearing up for their seasons by now. Over the coming weeks we will be speaking to local athletes and coaches about how the shutdown is affecting them. Today, we hear from Katherine Quigley, a senior on the defending CAL champion Triton softball team and one of the top pitchers on the North Shore.
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
I was at home on that Friday when I heard that everything was shutting down. I didn’t want to believe it. Obviously my major concern was about people’s health and the safety of others, but I couldn’t help but think about how it would affect my job, softball season and my social life.
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
I’ve definitely cried over this a lot to say the least. Not being able to see my friends, my boyfriend and other family members is tough. Being a senior is also tough this year. Thinking about losing senior prom, graduation, my last spring sports season and other senior activities makes me so depressed. But I do understand that the world is in a pandemic, and losing these things to save lives and ‘flatten the curve’ is worth it.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
Under normal circumstances, if corona didn’t exist, I’d be in school. I’d be staring my last ever Triton softball season. I’d also be touring colleges and doing overnights. It doesn’t seem like much not being able to see your friends, but the when the days grow longer and you’re stuck inside your house, you start to think about all the things you could be doing if corona never existed.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
Coming into the season I wanted to set records and finally win the Division 2 North title. But now, my main concern is being a good leader. When underclassmen ask me questions about the future of the season and ‘what’s gonna happen next?’, you have to always respond positively and be a strong leader. In our group chat filled with every 2020 Triton softball player, the girls were complaining in the group chat about how our season got cut to 12 games. I had to respond positively even thought I wanted to rant just as badly. I told them that we have to think positively, and that even if my senior season does get canceled, I can leave the Triton softball program knowing that I left my mark. My only goal now is to be a good leader when times are tough.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
The past few weeks have been boring. I’m trying to do my part by practicing social distancing but it gets hard after a while. I can’t see my friends who’d I’d normally be seeing every day, and all the training facilities are closed so I can’t practice as much.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
To stay in shape, I take my dog on a walk or go for a run. I wasn’t blessed with an indoor gym in my house so I have to make do.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
There are usually college softball games on that I can watch. They’re obviously re-runs but it’s better than nothing.
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
No new hobbies. I talk to my parents and sibling a little more than I usually do. But other than that I haven’t learned anything new.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
My go to show to stream is The Office. The Office is a funny show and it distracts me from everything else that’s going on.
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
My post-corona plans are to return to my everyday life: go back to school, return to my job, start my softball season, and hang out with friends any chance I get. Though these three weeks are getting longer and longer, It make me realize how lucky I am to have had the opportunities that I had before corona.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
