Ten Questions with Triton track's Aidan Gay-Killeen

With school and spring sports postponed until at least early May, life has taken a radical turn for all of our area’s high school athletes, who expected to be gearing up for their seasons by now. Over the coming weeks we will be speaking to local athletes and coaches about how the shutdown is affecting them. Today, we hear from Triton track and field senior Aidan Gay-Killeen, one of the area's top distance runners who was expected to be a key factor for the defending state champions.
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
I first heard the news while scrolling through Twitter and I was immediately worried that my entire season would be taken from me by this virus. I have been working so hard over the past year and was hoping to really break through in my final track season.
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
With all of this new free time, I have been able to really reflect upon myself and get outside and into nature more.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
Usually I’d be attending class and then going to practice with my teammates after school.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
My main goal coming into this season was to break 4:40 in the mile after I came so close this winter running a 4:40.98. I also wanted to help lead my team to another CAL and state title. Now that the season has been delayed to at least May 4 my personal goals are really no different, I’m training as if I will get my final chance to get on the track and have the race of my life. As for the team goal, if we have any meets at all, I want to help my team do the best we possibly can.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
Over the past few weeks I have the great opportunity to get out and find some new trails to run on, since typically for practice we just run the same few routes around Triton. I’ve especially enjoyed getting over to Willowdale State Forest. I’m luckily one of five kids so me and my three sisters have been getting out to the beach and even hiked Mount Major last week.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
For me, nothing has changed for my training, I’m just doing it all alone which is honestly quite refreshing. I’ve been doing mostly trail runs in local reservations/forests just to stay off the pavement.
7. With no NBA, NHL or MLB, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
Sports have never really been my thing, I played soccer and baseball when I was younger but now I just run, so for me the lack of pro sports on television plays no part in my life.
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
I’m mainly focusing on spending more time focusing on my current hobbies, running and hiking.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
I’m actually rewatching all the Harry Potter movies right now so that definitely a top choice for me. I also recently watched and love the Netflix docu-series Cheer.
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
After this is all over I plan on continuing my running career in college where I’ll be joining my brother in becoming a Purple Knight at Saint Michael’s College in Vermont. I’ll be training all summer and I hope to make an immediate impact on their cross country team this upcoming fall.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
