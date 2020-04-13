Ten Questions with Triton track's Emily Colby

Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain and wind. High 58F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with rain early...then becoming clear late. Low 44F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.