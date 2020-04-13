Ten Questions with Triton track's Emily Colby

With school and spring sports postponed until at least early May, life has taken a radical turn for all of our area’s high school athletes, who expected to be gearing up for their seasons by now. Over the coming weeks we will be speaking to local athletes and coaches about how the shutdown is affecting them. Today, we hear from Triton senior Emily Colby, a standout soccer player and track star who is projected to rank among the Vikings’ top sprinters this spring.
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
When I heard about everything shutting down I was working. The initial news shocked me to say the least. I honestly could not believe it. The whole thing still has me in shock about how the virus has truly impacted every aspect of daily life.
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
This situation has potentially taken away my senior year of sports, my senior week and my last chance to see my high school friends all in the same place. The situation has impacted my daily routine. I no longer wake up every weekday morning at 6:25 a.m. and go to school from 7:42 a.m. to 2:13 p.m. I no longer go to practice after school with some of my best friends and prepare for a sport I love so much. On weekends, the luxury of going to Abe’s Bagels and Souffles for my favorite breakfast with my friends is gone, and I don’t know when that will be allowed again. Simply having a face-to-face conversation has changed; I now talk to my friends via FaceTime.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
I would be training for my final season of high school sports. I would be going to school and carrying on with my senior year. I would be going to practices Monday through Saturday in preparation for what I would hope to be the best season in my track career.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
My goals for the spring consisted of breaking school records, having the opportunity to be a leader as a captain, and having the most memorable season possible. These goals have not changed and I am still hopeful to get the opportunity to compete one last time. Some of my goals have been years in the making and I have made sacrifices in hope of reaching them. During the winter season, instead of playing basketball, a sport I have played all other years of high school, I made the decision to run winter track. My choice was rooted in the desire to train more so I could be faster for the spring. While the fate of the spring sports season is unknown, I know that if I get the chance to compete in even one meet I will make the very best of it.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
I have mostly been keeping up with my online schoolwork, catching up on my favorite TV shows, and completing the long list of chores my parents have left for my brother and I. My main goal in all of this is to stay busy and occupied in hope that the time will pass a little faster.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
I have been doing my best to keep up with running workouts outside. I have a home gym type of set up in my basement that I’ve made good use of to maintain my strength. My sprints coach at Triton, Graham Eaton, has a Twitter and Instagram page that he uses to post optional workouts and exercises to keep us in shape. I have found these beneficial to stay active.
7. With no NBA, NHL or MLB, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
My sports fix has been as satisfied as it could be during this time through watching re-runs of old games to watch anything that looks interesting. While the re-runs do not have the same excitement and thrill as the live games, I’ll take it.
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
One new hobby I have taken up is street hockey. My brother and I have been going outside for the past two weeks on our roller blades practicing our shooting, stick handling and passing. In the midst of our normal hectic schedules, we never would have time to pick up this random hobby; especially since neither one of us has ever played organized hockey. I’ve had a blast, and it helps the time go by faster.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
My go-to show has been Grey’s Anatomy; I’ve been binge-watching since school has been shut down.
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
Next year I am playing Division 3 soccer at Clarkson University, I committed [in late March]. At Clarkson, I will be majoring in environmental engineering.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.