Ten Questions with Triton track's Laney Towle

With school and spring sports postponed until at least early May, life has taken a radical turn for all of our area’s high school athletes, who expected to be gearing up for their seasons by now. Over the coming weeks we will be speaking to local athletes and coaches about how the shutdown is affecting them. Today, we hear from Triton senior distance standout Laney Towle, who has been a crucial part of leading the Triton girls cross country team to back to back CAL Kinney titles.
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
When word started to spread that everything may be shutting down, I was working my job as a personal care assistant for Northeast Arc at a family’s home where I provide care for a nonverbal child with significant health issues. At first, I was relieved that local communities were taking precautions. It hadn’t yet hit me how significant this pandemic would soon become and just how much life was about to change.
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
Soon after everything was announced, my family and I decided to temporarily relocate to my grandparents’ home in order to help them. Personally, I have felt an impact on many levels. As a motivated student-athlete, I felt a loss of identity with closures and postponed spring sports seasons. The situation has taken a toll on my mental health, so I enrolled in Yale’s free online course on The Science of Wellbeing. I’ve been having a difficult time processing a situation of this magnitude, how it is impacting so many individuals across the globe. As a person who has been involved in efforts to help others since a very young age, I want to find ways to help.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
Under normal circumstances, I would currently be competing in what would have been my 12th season of varsity running for Triton. I would also be finishing up my final few months of high school and preparing for my senior prom and graduation. I would be making memories with friends and celebrating my 18th birthday with them.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
I had high aspirations coming into the spring of my senior year. My winter season had been cut short due to the flu, so I was unable to compete in the CAL championship as well as states, both of which I had qualified for. My goal for the spring season was to serve as a senior leader and put my heart into my final season of running distance for Triton. Now, I have thrown myself into a rigorous training program to prepare myself for what I hope to be a shortened spring sports season. Speed workouts, hills, and core workouts have been an outlet for all of the emotions I am dealing with.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
After relocating to my grandparents, I have been able to spend unexpected quality time with my family. Spending precious time with my younger sister, who normally would be at Gould Academy, has been very special. We have danced, sang and had many memorable moments. I am engaging in a rigorous training regimen for running, and I have spent time painting. My family and I have also begun making hand sanitizer for elderly neighbors and sewing masks. To connect with friends, I’ve been on facetime and Zoom.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
I have geared my workouts specifically toward training to run my best 2-mile. This has involved working out 6-7 days per week doing a combination of speed workouts, hills and pyramid runs. My mom and grandfather, who were both elite distance runners and coaches, help me plan my workouts. My grandfather bikes beside me on the distance runs. I am trying to motivate myself as much as possible and keep a positive outlook on the future.
7. With no NBA, NHL or MLB, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
It’s really bizarre to not have everything going on as usual. However, my grandfather keeps recordings of world championship track meets, so I have this to inspire me.
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
I have spent a lot of time on my art. I have always enjoyed all types of art, from drawing to painting and jewelry making. I have focused a lot of my time expressing myself in these ways, which has increased my jewelry business.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
While scrolling through Netflix, searching for something to watch, I came across a series titled Containment. I started watching it and immediately became hooked! My sister and I have since finished the series, and it is oddly familiar and comparable to our current situation. Now, it is on to catching up on Grey's Anatomy and Ted Talks on mental health.
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
Post-coronavirus, I am going to be traveling to the west coast in August to visit family. Then, I will be going to Framingham State, where I committed to run for their cross country and track teams. I am very excited to be a part of their team in the fall!
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
