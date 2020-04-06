Ten Questions with Triton track's Michael Farago

With school and spring sports postponed until at least early May, life has taken a radical turn for all of our area’s high school athletes, who expected to be gearing up for their seasons by now. Over the coming weeks we will be speaking to local athletes and coaches about how the shutdown is affecting them. Today, we hear from Triton track standout Michael Farago, who is also coming off a terrific winter season as one of the boys varsity basketball team’s starting forwards.
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
The first I had heard of a shutdown as a result of the coronavirus was through a tweet from the NBA. I was sitting downstairs in my house with my brother and a friend when the news broke. The whole thing seemed surreal and, honestly, I didn’t really believe it at first. Within a matter of days, other changes were quickly being reported such as my school closing and a shutdown of events related to the national sports leagues. Everything happened so fast that even today I still haven’t fully processed it.
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
Personally, this situation has affected me in so many different ways. For starters, I am not in school, which takes a lot of structure out of my day. Secondly, I am not even allowed to go down the street and pick up some stuff at the store if I wanted to. The biggest impact is the loss to the start of my spring season. As a senior, I am not sure if my track days are behind me and that has been very hard to deal with. Last year, my individual season was cut shorter than I would have liked and wanted to take care of some unfinished business this season. I had a lot of preparation coming into this track season, ready to leave it all out there and every day that goes by challenges that likelihood. I think that having any part of this season would be rewarding and offer some kind of closure that I think is needed.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
Under normal circumstances, I would probably be going to the gym everyday getting my workouts in, practicing for track and playing a little basketball whenever I could.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
Well, given the most recent MIAA announcement with everything being pushed back by one week, there is hopeful return for a condensed season with a state tournament! As a team, my focus and goal for Triton will be to go back-to-back as state champions. However, individually I wanted to place first in the CAL in the discus and have an opportunity to throw at states.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
The first thing that I did when this self-quarantine was announced was to take on a project. I transitioned a room in my house into a fully equipped home gym. My sister pitched the idea and I hopped on it right away. Considering the fact that we didn’t know how long this would be going on and would not have access to my gym membership, it was worth every effort to get it done. Priming, painting and laying out a foam flooring with all the equipment soon followed and we have just about finished the gym and I have been able to get my daily lifts in. I have maintained positive energy and all that I can in being prepared to start a season fit for competition when it all begins. I will continue to build strength and momentum through daily lifting and practice throwing my own javelin and discus at home.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
Currently, I am using the home gym that we purchased and getting my regular lifting and core workouts in every day.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
Considering the fact that I am a huge Celtics fan and never really got to watch the 2008 NBA Finals because I was too young, I have been watching all of those games.
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
No new hobbies have been taken on, just expanding on my old ones.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
Currently my go-to show is The Simpsons. I think a big reason for that might be that 30 seasons assures that I will never run out of material.
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
My future plan comes with hope of resuming some realm of normalcy. I will no longer take my going out of the house for granted. The uncertainty of what the summer holds with my job, earning money, and heading to college in the fall will all remain “unknown” in what seems to be a very distant future right now. I think that taking this one day at a time is all that we can do and continue to practice what we are being asked to get through this. I really want to be able to start it up on May 4.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
