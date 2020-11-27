Editor’s note: With no Thanksgiving football due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are taking a look back at one of the greatest Thanksgiving games of the past decade, and arguably among the greatest in the 100-plus years of Thanksgiving football in Greater Newburyport. For today’s feature, we are reprinting the Daily News’ coverage of Newburyport football’s 2015 victory over Amesbury originally published on Friday, Nov. 27, 2015.
NEWBURYPORT — The song never sounded so sweet.
Tradition is very important to the Newburyport High football program, and part of that tradition includes a victory song the players sing after wins. The 2015 Clippers didn’t have a lot of opportunities to perform the ritual as the team entered Thanksgiving with just two victories on the season.
Thursday, there was no way Newburyport was going to let rival Amesbury silence them.
The Clippers rallied from a two-score halftime deficit to force overtime and scored on their first play of the extra period, then added the two-point conversion that proved to be the difference in a 36-34 win over the Indians.
The thrilling, overtime victory was the first game ever played on James T. Stehlin Field at World War Memorial Stadium, as the field was dedicated to the legendary coach Wednesday night. The Turkey Day bout had it all—a big comeback, trick plays and some huge senior moments, all in front of a packed stadium.
“Honestly, it means everything,” Newburyport (3-7) senior Nicholas LaValley said of the win. “We knew we had a lot of pressure to win, and going into the half we were down. Coach said ‘This is it. What do you want everyone to think of you when you’re done as a senior?” We wanted to come out with the win.”
After junior quarterback Rob Shay hit Myles Maloof for a 41-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, the Clippers stopped Amesbury’s (4-7) final drive to extend the game. On the very first play of overtime, Newburyport went with a little trickery.
There was some misdirection in the Port backfield before Owen Bradbury, the team’s backup quarterback and starting receiver, emerged with the ball and launched a high, arcing pass to LaValley in the end zone and the senior squeezed the pigskin tightly for his first touchdown of the season.
“Catch that ball and don’t let go of it — that’s all I was thinking. Just hold onto that ball,” said LaValley, who talked about what he felt when he saw the refs arms raise toward the sky. “Satisfaction. I guess going the whole season without a touchdown, getting that in the overtime for my last play as a senior playing football means a lot to me.”
On the crucial two-point conversion, the Clippers ran the same play they ran on the Maloof touchdown only this time Amesbury was ready. Shay, who was rolling to right, decided to tuck it, and he dashed across the goal line.
Needing a score, the Indians looked to senior quarterback Adam Incontri as they have done all season when the team has needed a big play. Incontri responded, keeping the ball for a 10-yard touchdown. But on the ensuing conversion try, Amesbury went to Incontri again, only this time he was met short of the goal line by Brian Toolan, Ryan Tamayoshi and a number of other Clippers who wrestled the Indians’ QB to the turf.
It was a tough way for a very resilient Amesbury to end the season, but head coach Glen Gearin had nothing but praise for his boys.
“We’ve been proud of them all year. Some of the (games) we lost it’s a play or two here or there,” said Gearin. “Truth be told, winning is something sometimes you have to learn. It’s one extra play.”
The Indians were the ones making plays in the second quarter. While Newburyport was able to score on its first two possessions thanks to a 39-yard touchdown run by Quin Stott and a 5-yard scoring run by Jimmy Gallo, Amesbury took control in the second quarter.
Ryan Foley, who had an outstanding first half before leaving in the third due to an injury, punched in a 2-yard score and then the visitors forced a turnover on downs. On a 4th and 23, it was the Indians who went for the trick play as back Levi Burrill took a pitch and then threw a 23-yard touchdown to Kyle Martin.
On the ensuing drive Nolan Gouin intercepted Shay setting up an 8-yard touchdown run by Sam Stockwood allowing Amesbury to take a 28-14 lead into the locker room.
During halftime, Newburyport head coach Ed Gaudiano got his boys fired up.
“We kind of laid it on the line at half time. I was upset at halftime and I think I was more upset that these guys weren’t upset. Hopefully I woke up the giant in them,” said Gaudiano. “They came out and we dominated the second half and made the plays when we had to. I think that’s what football is all about.”
The Clippers made some formational adjustments defensively, bring in more help to stuff the run. It worked as Newburyport allowed only 35 yards rushing in the second half. LaValley, who doesn’t play defense, said it was that units’ ability to stop the run that really won Newburyport the game.
Offensively, it was Stott, the sophomore, providing the spark. He was the best player on the field, rushing for 183 yards on 18 carries that included some phenomenal cut back runs. Stott did a good job of setting the Amesbury defenders up and then cutting to the outside where his speed took over.
“Well you can’t coach speed,” Gaudiano said of Stott. “But he’s also very, very athletic.”
