Year Name School Points

1991 Dan Marshall Amesbury 1,858 

1974 Peter Banks Amesbury 1,602

2009 Taryn O’Connell Georgetown 1,526 

2004 Matt Zinck Amesbury 1,481

1992 Randy Rogers Georgetown 1,435 

2019 Casey McLaren Newburyport 1,340

2000 Rachael Wile Newburyport 1,326

2005 Megan O’Connor Georgetown 1,322

2019 Flannery O’Connor Amesbury 1,298

1996 Jennifer MacDonald Triton 1,263

1994 David Noon Amesbury 1,261

2015 Kelsi McNamara Pentucket 1,258

2010 Ashley Viselli Pentucket 1,230 

2012 Kristin Hogan Georgetown 1,196

1984 Shawn Corkum (Elizabeth McAndrews) Triton 1,141

2005 Ashley Waters Amesbury 1,118

1953 Junior Dagres Newburyport 1,113

2010 Erin McNamara Pentucket 1,106

2020 Alli Napoli Amesbury 1,102

2004 Michelle Polys Georgetown 1,099

2018 Will Parsons Triton 1,092

2019 Hunter Lane Georgetown 1,088

2001 Nicole Mercer Newburyport 1,080

2016 Tessa Lafrance Triton 1,072

2012 Corey McNamara Pentucket 1,069

2005 Mike Iola Pentucket 1,062

2020 Parker McLaren Newburyport 1,059

2013 Coley Viselli Pentucket 1,058

1982 Ed Shaw Triton 1,043

2012 Beth Castantini Newburyport 1,037

2004 Whitney Vose Newburyport 1,032

1999 Darla DelTorchio Triton 1,031

1959 Jim Holbrook Georgetown 1,015

2016 Emily Pettigrew Newburyport 1,012

1988 Jeff Lafrance Newburyport 1,003

 

Amesbury

1991 Dan Marshall Amesbury 1,858 

1974 Peter Banks Amesbury 1,602

2004 Matt Zinck Amesbury 1,481

2019 Flannery O’Connor Amesbury 1,298

1994 David Noon Amesbury 1,261

2005 Ashley Waters Amesbury 1,118

2020 Alli Napoli Amesbury 1,102 

 

Georgetown

2009 Taryn O’Connell Georgetown 1,526

1992 Randy Rogers Georgetown 1,435

2005 Megan O’Connor Georgetown 1,322

2012 Kristin Hogan Georgetown 1,196

2004 Michelle Polys Georgetown 1,099

2019 Hunter Lane Georgetown 1,088

1959 Jim Holbrook Georgetown 1,015

 

 

Newburyport

2019 Casey McLaren Newburyport 1,340

2000 Rachael Wile Newburyport 1,326

1953 Junior Dagres Newburyport 1,113

2001 Nicole Mercer Newburyport 1,080

2020 Parker McLaren Newburyport 1,059

2012 Beth Castantini Newburyport 1,037

2004 Whitney Vose Newburyport 1,032

2016 Emily Pettigrew Newburyport 1,012

1988 Jeff Lafrance Newburyport 1,003

 

Pentucket

2015 Kelsi McNamara Pentucket 1,258

2010 Ashley Viselli Pentucket 1,230

2010 Erin McNamara Pentucket 1,106

2012 Corey McNamara Pentucket 1,069

2005 Mike Iola Pentucket 1,062

2013 Coley Viselli Pentucket 1,058

 

Triton

1996 Jennifer MacDonald Triton 1,263

1984 Shawn Corkum (Elizabeth McAndrews) Triton 1,141

2018 Will Parsons Triton 1,092

2016 Tessa Lafrance Triton 1,072

1982 Ed Shaw Triton 1,043

1999 Darla DelTorchio Triton 1,031

Tags

Recommended for you