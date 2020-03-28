Year Name School Points
1991 Dan Marshall Amesbury 1,858
1974 Peter Banks Amesbury 1,602
2009 Taryn O’Connell Georgetown 1,526
2004 Matt Zinck Amesbury 1,481
1992 Randy Rogers Georgetown 1,435
2019 Casey McLaren Newburyport 1,340
2000 Rachael Wile Newburyport 1,326
2005 Megan O’Connor Georgetown 1,322
2019 Flannery O’Connor Amesbury 1,298
1996 Jennifer MacDonald Triton 1,263
1994 David Noon Amesbury 1,261
2015 Kelsi McNamara Pentucket 1,258
2010 Ashley Viselli Pentucket 1,230
2012 Kristin Hogan Georgetown 1,196
1984 Shawn Corkum (Elizabeth McAndrews) Triton 1,141
2005 Ashley Waters Amesbury 1,118
1953 Junior Dagres Newburyport 1,113
2010 Erin McNamara Pentucket 1,106
2020 Alli Napoli Amesbury 1,102
2004 Michelle Polys Georgetown 1,099
2018 Will Parsons Triton 1,092
2019 Hunter Lane Georgetown 1,088
2001 Nicole Mercer Newburyport 1,080
2016 Tessa Lafrance Triton 1,072
2012 Corey McNamara Pentucket 1,069
2005 Mike Iola Pentucket 1,062
2020 Parker McLaren Newburyport 1,059
2013 Coley Viselli Pentucket 1,058
1982 Ed Shaw Triton 1,043
2012 Beth Castantini Newburyport 1,037
2004 Whitney Vose Newburyport 1,032
1999 Darla DelTorchio Triton 1,031
1959 Jim Holbrook Georgetown 1,015
2016 Emily Pettigrew Newburyport 1,012
1988 Jeff Lafrance Newburyport 1,003
Amesbury
1991 Dan Marshall Amesbury 1,858
1974 Peter Banks Amesbury 1,602
2004 Matt Zinck Amesbury 1,481
2019 Flannery O’Connor Amesbury 1,298
1994 David Noon Amesbury 1,261
2005 Ashley Waters Amesbury 1,118
2020 Alli Napoli Amesbury 1,102
Georgetown
2009 Taryn O’Connell Georgetown 1,526
1992 Randy Rogers Georgetown 1,435
2005 Megan O’Connor Georgetown 1,322
2012 Kristin Hogan Georgetown 1,196
2004 Michelle Polys Georgetown 1,099
2019 Hunter Lane Georgetown 1,088
1959 Jim Holbrook Georgetown 1,015
Newburyport
2019 Casey McLaren Newburyport 1,340
2000 Rachael Wile Newburyport 1,326
1953 Junior Dagres Newburyport 1,113
2001 Nicole Mercer Newburyport 1,080
2020 Parker McLaren Newburyport 1,059
2012 Beth Castantini Newburyport 1,037
2004 Whitney Vose Newburyport 1,032
2016 Emily Pettigrew Newburyport 1,012
1988 Jeff Lafrance Newburyport 1,003
Pentucket
2015 Kelsi McNamara Pentucket 1,258
2010 Ashley Viselli Pentucket 1,230
2010 Erin McNamara Pentucket 1,106
2012 Corey McNamara Pentucket 1,069
2005 Mike Iola Pentucket 1,062
2013 Coley Viselli Pentucket 1,058
Triton
1996 Jennifer MacDonald Triton 1,263
1984 Shawn Corkum (Elizabeth McAndrews) Triton 1,141
2018 Will Parsons Triton 1,092
2016 Tessa Lafrance Triton 1,072
1982 Ed Shaw Triton 1,043
1999 Darla DelTorchio Triton 1,031
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.