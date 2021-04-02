The Bogaerts dilemma: Is Sox shortstop a future captain or another superstar exit?

Nothing is easy when it comes to Scott Boras, the uber agent who may be the most powerful human being in baseball.
Most of his clients are carpetbaggers, in the baseball sense of the word.
Per his lead, they will follow the money and play wherever that takes them. And, if it doesn’t work out for some reasons, they will play somewhere else, usually for more money.
The Red Sox have experience with Boras, with J.D. Martinez, topping the list. The Red Sox signed the power-hitting designated hitter to a 5-year, $110 million deal in 2018 with enough opt-outs to fill the Queen Mary.
There have been several threats of opting out, but his defensive woes and designated hitter tag hurts his cause.
Just when we thought Xander Bogaerts, a Boras client, was going to be one of the great signings in the last two decades – affordable to a team leader at six years, $120 million – we realize it’s not that easy.
Bogaerts has an opt-out after the 2022 season, after three years. He will turn 30 at the end of that season.
With his numbers on the rise – he was an all-star in 2019 with .309 average, 33 homers, 119 RBI, .939 OPS – and his defense at shortstop above average, $20 million is not going to cut it.
Not with the San Diego Padres signing of Fernando Tatis to a 14-year, $340 million deal that will pay $36 million per year when he hits 30 years old in 2029.
The electric Tatis has only played 143 games in his career with 39 homers.
What do you think Bogaerts, who appears to be on that All-Star train, will command … $25 million? Or $30 million?
Another key element to Bogaerts' contract is the no-trade clause, which activates after the 2021 season.
It basically means the Red Sox, with Chaim Bloom in charge, need to decide soon, as in late July, if Bogaerts will be here for the long haul.
“I saw him (recently), walking around, talking to players, growing into the leader that I envisioned a few years ago” Cora said after camp opened a month ago. “And it’s going to be fun to work with him.”
Can the Red Sox afford to lose another team “icon” (relatively speaking) after Betts?
Have you seen the billboard outside of Fenway Park, paid for by Dodgers fans, mocking this region with this:
“Dear Boston
THANK YOU FOR MOOKIE BETTS
Sincerely. Dodgers Fans”
Is there room for another billboard from, say, the Dodgers, who could be in the mix for a star shortstop in two years?
I’m not into overpaying for talent. But this might be a slight exception, as Bogaerts enters his ninth season after a Red Sox scout discovered him at the age of 16.
His is as positive a personality as you can find. And right now, he’s arguably a top five shortstop in terms of production, including defense.
With the hotshots playing the position right now, that’s saying something.
What would be his number? Better yet, what would be Boras’ number?
Let the games begin … including this one.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@newburyportnews.com.
