The Hamburger Squad: How Newburyport football underclassmen established winning culture after program's worst loss

File PhotoNewburyport's Dick Canepa forces an Amesbury fumble on the goal line during the 1952 Thanksgiving football game. Canepa and his teammates were involved in the prior year's 99-6 blowout, which remains the worst loss by an area team in history, and were determined to turn things around in the aftermath. Newburyport lost the 1952 rematch in a thrilling 15-12 decision, and the following year the Clippers ended Amesbury's 10-year Thanksgiving winning streak with a cathartic 34-13 win. Newburyport would win its first state title shortly afterwards, kicking off the program's longstanding tradition of excellence that carries on to this day.