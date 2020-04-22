The Hamburger Squad: How Newburyport football underclassmen established winning culture after program's worst loss

Newburyport football has a long and proud tradition of excellence. The Clippers have won seven state championships, 15 outright league titles and maintain an active bond between current players and alumni unique among modern programs today.
But that wasn't always the case, and on Thanksgiving morning of 1951, nobody associated with Newburyport football felt any sense of pride in the program.
The 1951 Amesbury-Newburyport football game remains infamous as the most disastrous spectacle in Greater Newburyport athletic history. Amesbury destroyed Newburyport by a score of 99-6, keeping its starting offense in through the third quarter and dominating so thoroughly that multiple Clipper players wound up in the hospital afterwards.
"Every time Amesbury had the ball, first and 10, touchdown," said Dick Canepa. "Nobody tried to tackle them. It was ridiculous."
Canepa, a three-sport standout and a member of Newburyport's Wall of Fame, was a sophomore on that year's team who had recently transferred to Newburyport High from Immaculate Conception's old high school. Like the majority of his peers in the Class of 1954, he was primarily a junior varsity player who mostly contributed on the scout team. The 99-6 debacle proved to be a baptism by fire for many of his classmates, who were called upon to fill in as their teammates began dropping like flies. Canepa narrowly avoided a similar fate.
"We're at the game, the score at halftime is 52-0 Amesbury, so my friend and I decide we're going to go to the men's room," Canepa said. "We don't realize that Newburyport was running out of players, so they sent the manager up into the bleachers to get us dressed to put us in so they'd have enough players to play."
"Luckily they didn't find us," he joked.
Newburyport's sophomores took their lumps in that game, but that wasn't anything new. As members of the scout team, a big part of their job was taking a beating so that the varsity starters could prepare for the game. The group even coined a nickname for their crew: The Hamburger Squad.
"We ran the plays that the opposition was going to be running, and the idea was the first team would get to see what they're doing," said Bob Griffin, another member of the Class of 1954. "They usually played it with live plays, not tag football, so it was like 'ok let's go get pounded today.'"
Following the Thanksgiving game, the entire team was demoralized, hurt and embarrassed. But as horrible as the loss was, it offered the returning players a choice — keep getting pounded or start doing the pounding.
With a change in attitude and assistant coach Walt Sheridan's elevation to head coach, the culture and expectations within the Newburyport football program changed overnight.
"[Walt] really instilled upon us a winning spirit and being confident in ourselves, that we could really do something different if we worked together," said Carl Beal, a junior in the 99-6 game whose coverage helped force a drop on what would have been Amesbury's 100th point. "He turned it around for Newburyport."
"Walt was a great motivator in my opinion, he was a hell of a coach," Griffin said. "I think he played off [the 99-6 loss] a little bit, but he never got it to the point where we're going to do what they did or we're going to get even. We're going to win games, and when we went out to play that game, that's what we're going to do."
Led by star running back Bob McAniff, another member of the Class of 1954 and a future Wall of Famer who would go on to earn First Team All-Ivy League honors at Cornell, Newburyport bounced back with a 6-4 season. The Clippers rode a four-game winning streak into Thanksgiving, setting the stage for the highly anticipated rematch with Amesbury, a squad seeking another Class C title while riding a 24-game winning streak.
Unlike the prior year's debacle, the 1952 Thanksgiving game was widely acclaimed as one of the most exciting games in the rivalry's history. Newburyport led for much of the game, including after McAniff broke free for a thrilling 72-yard touchdown run to put the Clippers up 12-6 in the third quarter. Shortly afterwards Amesbury was turned away at the goal line when Canepa forced a fumble at the 3, but the Clippers ultimately fell 15-12 after Amesbury's Bobby Sullivan capitalized on a blocked punt late to score the go-ahead 2-yard touchdown.
"We went in there, we were all fired up to see if we could break their streak and overthrow them, and we came very close to doing it. It was really a moral victory, because we led most of the way," said Beals, who at that point was a senior in his final game. "We had a sense of pride in that game, we really thought we were going to win."
"They lost in the score but they gained an awful lot," Sheridan told The Daily News after the game. "In my opinion they lost in the score alone, that is all."
Newburyport wouldn't have to wait much longer for its big breakthrough. The following year, when the original Hamburger Squad members were seniors, the Clippers enjoyed their best season in 22 years. Led by McAniff, who scored 20 touchdowns in what remains among the best single seasons in program history, Newburyport went 8-1, losing only an early season game to Gloucester before finishing with seven straight wins.
The capper was, of course, the long awaited victory over Amesbury. After 10-straight Thanksgiving losses, Newburyport won the 1953 meeting 34-13 in front of a jam packed crowd of more than 10,000 at World War Memorial Stadium. McAniff had three touchdowns in the win, with quarterback Paul Reilly rushing for one and hitting George "Mouse" Makos for another, as Newburyport finished the season ranked No. 3 in the Class 3 standings.
Two years later, Newburyport finished its incredible turnaround by winning the first of two straight Class C titles (1955 and 1956). Not long afterwards, legendary coach Jim Stehlin would take the reins and lead the Clippers to three more state titles between 1964-83, and then Ed Gaudiano added two more during his tenure from 1988-2015.
And the rest, as they say, is history.
The full story
Want to learn more about the Newburyport football program's roller coaster ride in the early 1950s? Visit us online for the original account of the 1951 Thanksgiving game from the Nov. 23, 1951 edition of The Daily News, along with more on the game's ramifications and how the program would ultimately respond.
What a difference a few years makes
Amesbury and Newburyport football were on totally different trajectories heading into the 1950s, with Amesbury ranking among the top teams in the state while Newburyport found itself in disarray. Following 1951's epic loss, however, the Clippers got off the mat and quickly caught up with their dominating rivals. Here's a breakdown of several key stats over the two team's matchups in the early 1950s.
Year Score Total Yards Turnovers
1951 99-6 A 728-99 A 2 (A), 7 (N)
1952 15-12 A 264-207 A 2 (A), 2 (N)
1953 34-13 N 388-238 N 5 (A), 2 (N)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.