For better or worse, nobody is ever going to forget this year’s Fall 2 football season.
Created to give athletes the chance to compete after the season was postponed due to the pandemic, the Fall 2 season delivered on its main objective but wound up being a mixed bag otherwise. On one hand, the kids got to play, and by and large the early spring weather wasn’t nearly as bad as initially feared. Most of the Saturday afternoon games especially were played in unexpectedly beautiful conditions.
On the other hand, the season was half as long as normal, there weren’t any state tournaments, none of our area’s traditional Thanksgiving Day rivalry games wound up happening, and every team wound up being negatively impacted by COVID-19 at one point or another, either directly or indirectly.
Some of that was going to be the case no matter what, but Greater Newburyport collectively wound up suffering worse than some others, though there were plenty of highlights to reflect on too. So as we turn the page to the spring, here’s a look back on the unforgettable Fall 2 season.
Banner year for Amesbury
The unquestioned local winner of the Fall 2 season was Amesbury, which put together one of its best seasons in program history. The Indians went 5-1, finishing with five straight wins after losing a close opener against undefeated CAL Baker champion Ipswich. Along the way Amesbury ran off three consecutive shutouts and capped off the season with a 52-24 thumping of Dual County League power Cambridge Rindge and Latin.
Amesbury was also the only local team that did not experience a COVID-19 shutdown, and while not getting to play its annual rivalry game against Newburyport was a bummer, the Indians made up for it by scheduling the biggest and best opponent they could find and running all over them.
Defensively the Indians were a wagon, allowing 8.8 points per game while getting contributions from all three levels of the unit. Senior Kyle Donovan earned CAL Baker Defensive Player of the Year honors at linebacker, JT Tilton and Jeremy Lopez were outstanding in the secondary and sophomore Nick Marden made a big impact after earning a starting role midseason, finishing with 15 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a sack and two pass breakups in only three starts.
The Indians were also dominant in the trenches, with Jarrid Schwindt (co-CAL Baker Lineman of the Year), Casey Birdsall and Derek Couture helping spring a running attack that totaled 1,507 yards in just six games (251.1 rushing yards per game). Donovan (444 yards) and Brady Dore (434 yards) were the top ball carriers, and junior quarterback Drew MacDonald deftly led the old-school Straight-T offense and frequently capitalized on opposing miscues for big play-action passes.
While much of the lineup is set to graduate, Amesbury will return MacDonald at quarterback and Marden has the look of a future two-way superstar if he continues to progress at his current rate.
Unsatisfying finish for Clipper seniors
Under better circumstances this could have been a special season for Newburyport football. The Clippers had 27 seniors and were top to bottom one of the deepest and most talented teams in the Cape Ann League.
But then the injury bug hit. All-CAL lineman John Donovan went down, and so did senior running back Jason Tamayoshi. Sophomore standout Jack Hadden missed time too and their absences were felt as the season went on.
Newburyport hung in there regardless, and after a 35-6 blowout of Pentucket on Senior Day it looked as if the Clippers had turned the corner. But then COVID-19 hit, and the Clippers’ last two games were canceled. Newburyport wound up finishing 3-2, and we’ll never know how things may have gone if Newburyport had stayed healthy and taken on North Reading and Amesbury to end its season properly.
All of that being said, it wasn’t a lost season for the Clippers. Trevor Ward was excellent, earning CAL Kinney Offensive Player of the Year honors while becoming just the fourth player in Newburyport High history to reach 1,000 career receiving yards. Junior quarterback Finn Sullivan also enjoyed a breakout year, emerging as both a dangerous rushing threat and a uniquely reliable passer. His 66.3 completion percentage was the best by a Newburyport quarterback in recent memory.
Though Newburyport will be losing a lot to graduation, the Clippers should remain steady going forward. Sullivan and fellow juniors Lucas Stallard and Eamonn Sullivan will be three of the top returning players in the CAL this coming fall, and Hadden showed flashes of being a game-breaking talent.
Despite record, Triton much improved
You wouldn’t know it looking at the standings, but Triton football came a long way this season. Each of the past two years Triton lost starting quarterback Kyle Odoy to injury and essentially had to reshuffle its entire offense midseason, and the results were as ugly as you’d imagine.
This year? Odoy was finally healthy and the Vikings were able to play the way they’ve wanted to play ever since Ryan McCarthy took over as coach in 2018. Though Triton still wound up going 0-5, the team was competitive in every game and came within a hair of upsetting Lynnfield in its 30-22 double overtime loss, easily the game of the year in Greater Newburyport this Fall 2 season. The Vikings likely would have been favored in their rivalry game against Pentucket if not for the team’s late COVID-19 shutdown.
After the season Odoy was honored as co-CAL Kinney Player of the Year, and the Vikings consistently got good performances from running back Kyle Scibetta and receivers Jared Leonard, Alden Lentz and Cam Paquette, as well as standout two-way lineman Ashton Wonson, who will likely be Triton’s top returning player as a junior this fall.
Pentucket primed for rebound
Coming off a 9-2 year in 2019 in which Pentucket was among the top Super Bowl contenders in all of Division 5, this season was going to be a bit of a rebuilding year no matter what. But Pentucket was really never given a chance.
First the team had to shut down for two weeks after a positive COVID-19 case was reported on just the second day of tryouts. Then, while already playing catchup with everyone else in the league, Pentucket had to play its entire schedule on the road due to construction at the school. As if that wasn’t already bad enough, Pentucket’s schedule turned out to be stacked, and the team’s five opponents collectively finished with a record of 21-9. Pentucket wound up going 0-5.
With a young team looking to adjust to varsity football, this was always going to be a tough road for Pentucket, but the good news is much of the team will be back in the fall much better prepared. Junior quarterback Chase Dwight made a great first impression, junior receiver Will Sutton proved reliable and other returning players like Adam Payne, Henry Walsh and Johnny Igoe showed flashes of brilliance as well. The team also has a proven placekicker in Aidan Tierney, so look for Pentucket to make big strides going forward.
Shoutout to Georgetown’s seniors
The saddest thing that happened this Fall 2 is what happened to Georgetown football, which couldn’t even get its season off the ground due to low numbers. For those who wanted to play and couldn’t, that was a tough pill to swallow and this season couldn’t have been easy for them.
So even if they didn’t get the chance to take the field, Georgetown football still deserves recognition, especially its four seniors Connor Young, Anthony Palmisano, Evan Swanton and Jarrod-Dean Horne. They dedicated a lot of time and effort to the game and it’s a shame their careers couldn’t have had a happier ending.
