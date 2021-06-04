This spring the MIAA will hold postseason tournaments for the first time since the end of the 2019-20 winter season, which took place all the way back in March 2020. As a result local athletes will have full-fledged state championships to chase for the first time this school year, but while the tournaments are set to return, they’ll look somewhat different from what we’re used to.
Unlike in a normal year, when teams typically qualify for the postseason by finishing with a .500 record or better in the regular season, this year’s tournaments are open to any teams that want to opt in. With the opt in deadline having just passed, we now know who will be participating, who will be sitting the postseason out, and to a certain extent who might be contenders to make a deep run.
Here is a school by school look at this year’s postseason participants.
Newburyport: Championship contenders abound
This spring could wind up being a special one for Newburyport High. As was the case in the fall and winter, Newburyport’s teams have enjoyed widespread success across most sports, with a couple ranking among the favorites to win at least a North Sectional title.
The baseball, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and girls tennis teams are all currently either unbeaten or have just one loss, putting the Clippers in prime position for a top seed once the brackets are released. The softball team will also participate, giving the underclassmen-laden squad a chance to make some noise while gaining valuable postseason experience, and the track teams are expected to have a number of athletes contend at this spring’s postseason meets.
The boys tennis team will not participate in the tournament, Newburyport athletic director Kyle Hodsdon said.
Amesbury: Softball has high hopes
Even by its own lofty standards, Amesbury softball is having a historic season. Boasting a loaded roster of upperclassmen who were already dominant as freshman two years ago, plus several equally talented new underclassmen, the Indians have effectively no weaknesses. With the one-two punch of pitchers Olivia DeLong and Alana Delisle leading the way the Indians should be among the clear favorites to win it all alongside traditional powerhouses like St. Mary’s.
The young and promising Amesbury baseball team will also take part in the postseason, as will Amesbury’s boys and girls track and field teams. The boys lacrosse and boys and girls tennis teams will not take part, according to Amesbury AD Glen Gearin.
Triton: Wrestling eyeing big finish
After spending much of the year doubting they would get to compete at all, Triton wrestling now finds itself on the precipice of a potentially historic spring. So far Triton has exceeded expectations, heading into last night’s big match with Salem undefeated on the spring, and with the MIAA unanimously approving a dual meet tournament format the Vikings now have a golden opportunity to prove themselves against the best in the state.
The same can be said for Triton boys lacrosse, which has its best team since 2017 and has won eight straight following Thursday’s win over Lynnfield, as well as for the boys and girls track teams. Triton’s baseball, softball and girls lacrosse teams will all take part too, taking some of the pressure off down the stretch as the teams hover around the .500 mark.
The lone Triton team not taking part in the tournament, athletic director Tim Alberts said, will be the girls tennis team.
Pentucket: Girls track eyeing top prize
Fresh off its Division 4 state relay victory, Pentucket girls track has its sights set on further postseason glory and boasts an outstanding roster top to bottom to help reach its goals.
In addition to them and the boys track team, Pentucket’s young boys and girls lacrosse teams will also get a valuable opportunity to test themselves in the tournament, as will the baseball and girls tennis teams.
Pentucket athletic director Dan Thornton said three of the school’s spring teams have opted out, with those being softball, boys tennis and wrestling.
Georgetown: Baseball ready to play
Under normal circumstances the Georgetown baseball team would have a tough road to qualify for the state tournament. The Royals currently stand at 4-8 and would likely need to finish at least 6-2 down the stretch to qualify the traditional way. Luckily that won’t be necessary this spring, and instead the Royals can focus on preparing for the opportunity that awaits.
Though the results haven’t always been there, the young Georgetown team has been competitive all season long and has enough pitching to hang with the best even when the bats aren’t going. Georgetown is coming off a shutout victory over Rockport and will have valuable games against Ipswich, Amesbury, Manchester Essex and Pentucket before heading into the tournament.
Baseball will be Georgetown’s lone postseason representative, as athletic director Ryan Browner confirmed the softball and girls lacrosse teams won’t be participating.
